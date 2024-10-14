Blogs

FAIMA Calls Nationwide Shutdown Of Elective Services To Support West Bengal Doctors

FAIMA announces nationwide shutdown of elective medical services in solidarity with protesting West Bengal doctors. Learn more!

Protest in Kolkata seeking justice for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital
Protest in Kolkata seeking justice for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), representing Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across the country, has announced a nationwide shutdown of elective medical services starting 14 October. This decision aims to show solidarity with junior doctors in West Bengal who are currently protesting.

FAIMA announced its decision after a meeting on Saturday, stating that while elective services will be suspended, emergency services will continue to operate 24/7 to ensure that patients in urgent need receive care. The organization expressed its full support for the junior doctors in West Bengal, stating, "After extensive discussions, we unanimously decided to unite on a national scale. We had previously issued an ultimatum to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, but satisfactory action has not been taken. Therefore, we are urging all RDAs and medical associations nationwide to join us in this shutdown of elective services starting Monday."

In a letter addressed to national and state medical associations, as well as various RDAs from medical colleges and institutions, FAIMA reiterated the need to keep emergency facilities open. “Patients who require immediate assistance must not suffer due to this action,” they stated.

The letter further elaborated, “This decision was not made lightly. We recognize the impact it will have on the public, and it pains us to consider any action that might cause them distress. However, our concerns have been ignored, our safety compromised, and our pleas dismissed by the government for too long. We are left with no choice but to take a stand—not just for our own welfare, but for the integrity of the medical profession and the safety of all healthcare workers.”

FAIMA stressed the urgency of the situation, expressing their determination to prevent further loss of life among healthcare workers due to violence or negligence. "The government’s indifference has forced our hand. With a heavy heart but firm resolve, we call upon all RDAs to hold immediate meetings and join us in solidarity with the Junior Doctors' Front in West Bengal."

The ongoing protests by junior doctors started on October 5, after the tragic death of a female medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Along with seeking justice for her, they are demanding solutions to other pressing issues in the healthcare system.  So far, three doctors have been hospitalized as their health worsened due to fasting in protest. The situation has drawn attention to the urgent need for reforms in healthcare management and the protection of medical professionals, prompting widespread calls for a more supportive environment for those dedicated to serving the public.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 WC: Fatima Sana & Co. Struggle In Run-chase; PAK-W 41/5 (8 Overs), NZ-W 110/6
  2. PCB Issues Show Cause Notice To Fakhar After Alleged Breach Of Players Code Of Conduct
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ollie Pope's Exposure To Captaincy Will Help England, Says Returning Ben Stokes
  4. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup Toss Update: NZ-W Bat First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs
  5. Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Day 4: Baroda Stun Mumbai By 84 Runs As Bhargav Bags Six
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola For England? Spaniard Has 'Not Decided Anything' Amid Three Lions Job Speculation
  2. BEL Vs FRA: Kylian Mbappe Free To Do What He Wants, Says Les Bleus Boss Didier Deschamps
  3. Chelsea FC: Former Blues Legend Gianfranco Zola Surprised By Cole Palmer's Impact
  4. Finland 1-3 England: Lee Carsley 'Definitely Not' Ruling Himself Out Of Permanent Three Lions Job
  5. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Greeks Continue Perfect Run - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  2. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  2. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Session To Resume In 45 Minutes With Nomination List
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  4. Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction
  5. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India-Canada Row: Indian High Commissioner, Senior Diplomats Recalled As Ties Deteriorate | Details
  2. India Hits Out At Canada After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest' In Nijjar Killing Case
  3. Day In Pics: October 14, 2024
  4. Sajad Lone's U-Turns To Victory
  5. Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali Till January 1 To Curb Air Pollution
Entertainment News
  1. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
  3. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  4. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  5. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Pannun Case: Indian Enquiry Committee Visiting US On Tuesday
  2. UK Sanctions Iranian Military Leaders, Space Agency Over Israel Attack
  3. India Hits Out At Canada After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest' In Nijjar Killing Case
  4. Can Two People Really Communicate While Dreaming? This Experiment Claims They Did
  5. North-South Korea Inching Closer To War? Tensions Escalate As They Prepare To Strike | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  2. The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  5. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  6. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  7. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
  8. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Session To Resume In 45 Minutes With Nomination List