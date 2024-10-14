FAIMA Calls Nationwide Shutdown Of Elective Services To Support West Bengal Doctors

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), representing Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across the country, has announced a nationwide shutdown of elective medical services starting 14 October. This decision aims to show solidarity with junior doctors in West Bengal who are currently protesting.
FAIMA announced its decision after a meeting on Saturday, stating that while elective services will be suspended, emergency services will continue to operate 24/7 to ensure that patients in urgent need receive care. The organization expressed its full support for the junior doctors in West Bengal, stating, "After extensive discussions, we unanimously decided to unite on a national scale. We had previously issued an ultimatum to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, but satisfactory action has not been taken. Therefore, we are urging all RDAs and medical associations nationwide to join us in this shutdown of elective services starting Monday."
In a letter addressed to national and state medical associations, as well as various RDAs from medical colleges and institutions, FAIMA reiterated the need to keep emergency facilities open. “Patients who require immediate assistance must not suffer due to this action,” they stated.
The letter further elaborated, “This decision was not made lightly. We recognize the impact it will have on the public, and it pains us to consider any action that might cause them distress. However, our concerns have been ignored, our safety compromised, and our pleas dismissed by the government for too long. We are left with no choice but to take a stand—not just for our own welfare, but for the integrity of the medical profession and the safety of all healthcare workers.”
FAIMA stressed the urgency of the situation, expressing their determination to prevent further loss of life among healthcare workers due to violence or negligence. "The government’s indifference has forced our hand. With a heavy heart but firm resolve, we call upon all RDAs to hold immediate meetings and join us in solidarity with the Junior Doctors' Front in West Bengal."
The ongoing protests by junior doctors started on October 5, after the tragic death of a female medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Along with seeking justice for her, they are demanding solutions to other pressing issues in the healthcare system. So far, three doctors have been hospitalized as their health worsened due to fasting in protest. The situation has drawn attention to the urgent need for reforms in healthcare management and the protection of medical professionals, prompting widespread calls for a more supportive environment for those dedicated to serving the public.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)