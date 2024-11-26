COP29 Outcomes: $300 Billion Climate Finance Deal And Carbon Trading

To bridge the funding gap, COP29 set a target to scale up overall climate finance to $1.3 trillion per year by 2035, with contributions from both public and private sectors. The specifics of how this ambitious target will be achieved will be discussed at COP30 in Brazil next year. While this plan acknowledges the need for innovative financing solutions, many delegates criticized the agreed amount as inadequate. Representatives from developing nations labeled it “a paltry sum” and called for stronger accountability from wealthier countries.