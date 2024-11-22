Blogs

Bihar’s Highways To Rival US Standards By 2029: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises US-standard highways in Bihar by 2029, transforming the state’s infrastructure.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that by 2029, when the BJP-led NDA completes 15 years in power, Bihar’s national highway network will be as good as the highways in the United States.

Gadkari, who is the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, made this statement while speaking at events in Bodh Gaya.

"Our government is making rapid progress in road infrastructure, and that is showing in Bihar, too. I promise that after the current five-year term, when we will be completing 15 years in power, the network of Bihar will be on par with that of America,” the former BJP president said.

Bihar's road network has seen tremendous improvement in the last few years, and the NDA government will continue to work for further development, said Gadkari, who inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects to the tune of Rs 3,700 crore.

“Bodh Gaya is the center of the cultural heritage of Bihar and India. With the projects inaugurated and foundation stones laid today, this region will rapidly move towards development,” he said. “The projects for which foundation stones were laid today include the Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli section of the National Highway-20, and the road widening from Rajouli to Haldia… this will improve connectivity between Jharkhand and Bihar, and will also benefit the people of Nawada district,” the minister said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated several projects, including the widening of the Hasanpur to Bakhtiyarpur road. This upgrade is expected to make travel easier between Nalanda and Patna districts.

“This route will also provide better connectivity from Jharkhand to Bihar. It will ease traffic and freight movement and encourage trade and industries. Important tourist places like Bodh Gaya and Rajgir will also see improved connectivity,” Gadkari said.

He also announced other projects, such as the widening of the 90-km Mokama to Munger road, costing Rs 5,100 crore, and the construction of 11 rail overbridges in nine cities for Rs 1,250 crore. Additionally, he unveiled plans for a greenfield ring road in Patna, estimated to cost Rs 10,000 crore.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

