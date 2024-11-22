Bihar’s Highways To Rival US Standards By 2029: Gadkari

“Bodh Gaya is the center of the cultural heritage of Bihar and India. With the projects inaugurated and foundation stones laid today, this region will rapidly move towards development,” he said. “The projects for which foundation stones were laid today include the Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli section of the National Highway-20, and the road widening from Rajouli to Haldia… this will improve connectivity between Jharkhand and Bihar, and will also benefit the people of Nawada district,” the minister said.