Australia Introduces Social Media Ban For Children Under 16

Australia has proposed a groundbreaking law to ban children under 16 from accessing social media platforms, highlighting the increasing challenges of online safety for young people. Communications Minister Michelle Rowland introduced the legislation in Parliament on Thursday, emphasizing the urgent need to safeguard children from harmful content online. Platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X, and Instagram could face hefty fines of up to AUD 50 million (USD 33 million) for failing to enforce the age restriction.