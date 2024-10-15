Bhai Dooj 2024: History, Significance, Rituals, And Traditions

India is a land of beautiful festivals and different customs. One such festival that symbolizes sibling bonds is Bhai Dooj, similar to Raksha Bandhan. Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Phonta, Bhau Beej, and Yamadvitiya, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in several parts of India. The auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters will be celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar. This year, the festival Bhai Dooj falls two days after Diwali; it marks the end of the five-day Diwali festival. This article will highlight the importance, ritual, date, timing, and many more questions regarding Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj: date and timing

Bhai Dooj, or Bhai Phonta, is going to be celebrated on November 3, 2024, after the vibrant festival of Diwali. As the name suggests, Bhai means brother and Dooj means second lunar day. The celebration occurs on Dwitiya Tithi (the second day) of the Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Kartik, which generally occurs around late October or early November.

Bhai Dooj Date: November 03 (Sunday)

Aparahan time: 01:17 PM-03:38 PM

Dwitiya Tithi starts: November 2 at 08:21 PM

Dwitiya Tithi ends: November 3 at 10:05 PM.

Rituals and traditions of Bhai Dooj and cultural variation