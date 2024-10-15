Bhai Dooj 2024: History, Significance, Rituals, And Traditions

India is a land of beautiful festivals and different customs. One such festival that symbolizes sibling bonds is Bhai Dooj, similar to Raksha Bandhan. Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Phonta, Bhau Beej, and Yamadvitiya, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in several parts of India. The auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters will be celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar. This year, the festival Bhai Dooj falls two days after Diwali; it marks the end of the five-day Diwali festival. This article will highlight the importance, ritual, date, timing, and many more questions regarding Bhai Dooj.
Bhai Dooj: date and timing
Bhai Dooj, or Bhai Phonta, is going to be celebrated on November 3, 2024, after the vibrant festival of Diwali. As the name suggests, Bhai means brother and Dooj means second lunar day. The celebration occurs on Dwitiya Tithi (the second day) of the Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Kartik, which generally occurs around late October or early November.
Bhai Dooj Date: November 03 (Sunday)
Aparahan time: 01:17 PM-03:38 PM
Dwitiya Tithi starts: November 2 at 08:21 PM
Dwitiya Tithi ends: November 3 at 10:05 PM.
Rituals and traditions of Bhai Dooj and cultural variation
The festival marks sibling bonds, simplicity, and devotion, traditionally celebrated across the country. The festival holds a significant place, in Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal and other states of India. Apart from India, Nepal also celebrates a similar festival termed Bhai Tikka. The festival starts with the preparation of thali. Sisters prepare a special thali that contains rice, vermilion (kumkum), sandalwood paste, sweets, and a diya (oil lamp). The thali represents the elements used in the aarti and tilak ceremonies.
The sisters apply tilak to the brother’s forehead; this tilak ritual is auspicious and is believed to protect the brothers from evil influences. After that, she performed an arti for their brothers by circling the diya around them while chanting prayers. This is a gesture to invoke divine blessings for their brothers' long life and prosperity.
After the aarti, the brothers and sisters exchange gifts as tokens of love and affection. While sisters give their brothers sweets or small tokens of love, brothers often give gifts like clothes, jewellery, or money to their sisters.
The day often concludes with a festive meal, where families gather to celebrate and enjoy traditional dishes. In some regions, sisters are invited to their brothers' homes, where a lavish meal is prepared in their honour.
History and Significance of Bhai Dooj
There are two mythological stories related to this festival, which is marked by the expression of love, duty, and protection.
Krishna and Subhadra: The history and origin of this brother-sister festival, Bhai Dooj, is associated with mythological stories and various legends. One such tale is related to Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra. After defeating Narakasura (son of Bhudevi), Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra. She welcomed him by performing aarti and applying a tilak to his forehead, symbolizing her prayers for his well-being. At the same time, Lord Krishna promised to protect her which became another precedent for the Bhai Dooj ritual.
Yamraj and Yamuna: Another story related to this festival is about Yamraj, the god of death, who once visited his sister Yamuna on this day. She welcomed him warmly, performed an aarti (a ritual of worship), and applied a ceremonial tilak (a mark on the forehead) to him. In return, Yamraj blessed her and proclaimed that any brother who received a tilak from his sister on this day would be protected from death. This is why Bhai Dooj is also known as Yama Dwitiya in some regions.
The festival Bhai Dooj reinforces the protective and caring bond between siblings, where sisters pray for their brother's long life, prosperity, and well-being. Brothers, in return, vow to protect and care for their sisters throughout their lives. The day is celebrated with joy, affection, and warmth, a time when the siblings promise the commit to each other and share love and protection. Bhai Dooj holds a similar emotional significance to Raksha Bandhan but with different regional customs and rituals.
Bhai Dooj is a beautiful celebration of sibling love and protection, where prayers and blessings take precedence over materialistic exchanges. Sibling love is irreplaceable, and this festival emphasizes the sacredness of familial bonds and the cultural values of mutual respect, care, and protection. As families gather to celebrate, the day becomes a reminder of the joy that comes from nurturing relationships and supporting one another throughout life's journey.
Happy Bhai Dooj!