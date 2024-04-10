A culinary celebration of Poila Baisakh through food and Beautiful Bengali Culture

Poila Baisakh also known as Bengali’s New Year or Noboborsho (new year) is all set to arrive in West Bengal. It will fall on the 15th of April marking it as one of the most famous and most important festivals for the Bengali community.
The word Poila or Pohela means first and Baisakh is the first month of the Bengali calendar. The festival is not only celebrated in Bengal but also in people residing in Bangladesh, Assam and Tripura celebrate the beautiful festival of new beginnings. A festival of family, fun and food, Poila Baisakh is marked as a holiday in some of the Indian states.
In Assam, the festival is celebrated as Bihu, Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Baisakhi in Punjab.
Whenever any festival arrives, what we first crave is food, delicious foods and when it comes to Bengali cuisine how can anyone miss it?
Luchi and Aloo Dum: Luchi is similar to Puris. Luchi is deep-fried flatbreads made with maida or refined flour. In Bengal, it's a favourite breakfast food and is also offered on holidays and special occasions. Alor dum or Aloo dum is a spicy potato curry and a perfect match for Luchi.
The proper tomato-rich gravy curry of potato makes your breakfast tastier and increases your cravings. Also, Cholar Dal is another option which can be a good pick for Luchi.
You can also pair Luchi with Aloo Posto. Another aloo dish is Aloo Posto which is made with boiled potato and poppy seeds paste, a pure desire and a comfort food to eat with Puri and cooked Rice.
Shorshe Rohu: Bengalis’s plate is incomplete without fish or Macha and when it comes to their fish dish, they can’t stop themselves from eating them. Most Bengali homes have this well-known fish curry, which is prepared with mustard paste.
Kosha Mangsho: Kosha Mangsho, a traditional Bengali mutton dish, is slow-cooked goat meat with a blend of spices over low heat. The meal, which features melt-in-your-mouth mutton chunks and a thick, dark brown gravy, is infused with the flavour of mustard oil.
You can pair this meal in Poila Baisakh with rice bran oil, an excellent option for preparing traditional Bengali food because it is low in saturated fat and high in antioxidants.
Tangra Macher Jhol: The Tangra fish, which is common in the region's freshwater bodies, is essentially a catfish. Tangra fish among the Bengalis in the area is very popular. Freshly ground spices are used to make the fish, and the thin curry is incredibly delicious and easy on the stomach.
Basanti Pulao: A dish made with aromatic rice, ghee saffron and spices like cardamom, cinnamon and cloves. The dish is usually sweetened with sugar or jaggery and is often garnished with raisins, cashews and almonds. It can be mixed with meat curry or chana dal.
Shukto meal: Bengali mixed vegetable dish Shukto is renowned for its distinct flavour combination. This dish will be prepared with potato, pumpkin, and bitter gourd in a pan of heated rice bran oil which will leave your mouth watery and satisfy your cravings.
Pabda Macher Jhol: Fish prepared with ginger and other spice ingredients fried in mustard oil is called Pabda Maach, and it's incredibly delicious and delicate.
After having mouth-watery dishes in this Poila Baisakh you should try some of the sweets which can be your next meal and can be good for your taste buds.
Payesh: sweets are the only thing that Bengalis or other people can’t leave. After having any food anyone wants sweets on their plates. Payesh is a dessert prepared with cooked rice, milk and sugar. The delightful dessert is a perfect example of satisfaction on a plate.
Sweet Pitha: Pitha is another sweet dish which is a must-try for any individual. It is made up of glutinous rice, and sun-dried rice and the stuffing is jaggery and coconut.
Within a hollow bamboo stalk, Pithas can be steamed, fried, barbecued, or sweet and sour. There are some varieties of Pithas too which are Til Pitha, Hutuli Pitha, and Bhaapot Diya Pitha.
Poila Baisakh not only reunites everyone but also describes the significance of Bengali cultural roots. The food at this festival not only brings a taste to the plate but also makes a healthier day.