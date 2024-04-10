Brand Studio

A culinary celebration of Poila Baisakh through food and Beautiful Bengali Culture

Poila Baisakh is not only celebrated in Bengal but also in people residing in Bangladesh, Assam and Tripura celebrate the beautiful festival of new beginnings. A festival of family, fun and food, Poila Baisakh is marked as a holiday in some of the Indian states. Whenever any festival arrives, what we first crave is food, delicious foods and when it comes to Bengali cuisine how can anyone miss it?