Books

The Book Of Compassion: Nobel Laureates Unveil A Blueprint For A Kinder World

Nobel laureates the Dalai Lama and Kailash Satyarthi illuminate a path towards a more compassionate world in their profound collaborative work, The Book of Compassion.

Cover - The Book of Compassion
Cover - The Book of Compassion Photo: via Penguin
info_icon

The Book of Compassion

His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Kailash Satyarthi

With Pooja Pande

Penguin Random House

Rs 599

At the heart of many of the world’s most critical challenges — inequality, injustice and climate change — lies the simple yet profound reality of human behavior and the choices we make. Our decision to act for the greater good or remain passive is fundamental in addressing these issues. Embracing a warm-hearted approach creates a space where negative emotions like anger, jealousy and insecurity cannot thrive. This perspective, championed by two globally respected spiritual and moral leaders, advocates for a compassionate outlook that transcends borders and cultures. Their vision highlights the importance of nurturing compassion to cultivate a world filled with freedom, joy and inner peace. By adopting this compassionate stance, we can collaboratively build a more just and harmonious world.

The Book of Compassion brings together two Nobel laureates — His Holiness the Dalai Lama and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi — under the guidance of Pooja Pande. It explores how compassion can transform our world, especially through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the need for karuna (compassion) became even more pressing. Compassion, as illustrated through warm-heartedness, leaves no room for anger, jealousy or insecurity. It offers fulfillment through acts of kindness, as seen in the story of children who found greater joy in giving treats to their friends than in buying them for themselves.

The book recounts various stories of compassion from the lives of these Nobel laureates — such as the Dalai Lama’s lessons from his mother and Kailash Satyarthi’s relentless fight to save children, which led to confrontations with factory owners and left him wounded but resolute. It delves into a wide array of subjects, including critical issues like inequality, injustice and climate change. The book also reflects on Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring influence and draws upon ancient Indian and Tibetan wisdom.

Book Cover: Spellcaster - via Niyogi Books
Book Review: 'Spellcasters' By Rajat Chaudhuri

BY Dr A J Thomas

It emphasizes the crucial role of education for children and presents the idea of an interconnected world — a web where young people, if disconnected, may resort to extreme violence, as exemplified by the tragic case of Whitman in Austin, Texas.

Marriage and relationships are explored through the lens of compassion, though the Dalai Lama, as a celibate monk, offers limited insights on love and romance, while Satyarthi draws on his long-term partnership.

Some readers may find the book’s format — alternating between the Dalai Lama’s and Satyarthi’s perspectives, supplemented by journalists’ observations and Hindi quotes from Satyarthi’s experiences with compassionate children in his Bal Ashram — repetitive. Nevertheless, Pande maintains a clear and focused narrative.

In The Book of Compassion, these renowned leaders articulate their vision of a globalised compassion, aspiring to cultivate a world marked by freedom, joy and inner peace. Their insights offer a pathway to fostering a more compassionate and harmonious global community, urging readers to embrace empathy and understanding in their daily lives.

The book presents a framework for developing compassion: a brain requires the support of a golden heart, mothers and children are pivotal to this cause, and the rituals and practices of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Satyarthi, if practiced, can help instill compassion in everyone who seeks it.

