The Book Of Compassion: Nobel Laureates Unveil A Blueprint For A Kinder World

The Book of Compassion brings together two Nobel laureates — His Holiness the Dalai Lama and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi — under the guidance of Pooja Pande. It explores how compassion can transform our world, especially through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the need for karuna (compassion) became even more pressing. Compassion, as illustrated through warm-heartedness, leaves no room for anger, jealousy or insecurity. It offers fulfillment through acts of kindness, as seen in the story of children who found greater joy in giving treats to their friends than in buying them for themselves.