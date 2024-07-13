Book Excerpt: 'Valli' By Sheela Tomy

‘Kooo ... hoooi!’ Kelumooppan hollered. An answering holler reverberated from the other side of the river. A boat approached and pulled in before them, nodding in the currents, a young man with curly hair and only a towel around his waist at its bow, beating time to a silent song on his oar. They stepped in, and as the boat began to move, brushing against the waterweeds, Sara felt she was about to faint. It was the first time she had been in such a tiny, rotting boat. She held firmly on to both its sides and sat with her eyes squeezed shut.