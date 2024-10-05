Book Excerpt: 'A Long Season Of Ashes' By Siddhartha Gigoo

‘You will do what I want you to do when I die. I should be cremated wherever I die. In no case should my dead body be kept in home/house or a mortuary for my children to come to perform the last rites. I should be cremated the day I die. There is no need to wait for my children and their spouses. Soap and not clay should be applied to my dead body at the time of the last bath. Four or five neighbors or persons should carry my dead body in a vehicle to the nearest crematorium for cremation. The electric crematorium, if there is any, is better. There is no need for any funeral procession. My son Siddhartha Gigoo, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Pillai Gigoo and daughter Henna Gigoo Koul should not give the horrible and weird wail on a morning. The last day of everything should be the day when the ashes are collected and immersed in the nearest river. Any Arya Samaji can take care of other things. That day the inmates of the Missionaries of Charity should be treated to a meal. In no case should my wife (if she is alive) or any other member of the family light the lamp in the evenings. Rice and water and other eats should not be offered to the dead man, i.e., me. There should be no tenth day, no tonsure, no pachiwar, no masawar, no shadmos, no waharwar, no shraad and other rituals. There is no need to go to Hardwar or any other holy place. My daughter Henna Gigoo Koul should not perform any ritual connected with my death in her family. She should not perform the yearly shraad and observe fasts. She should attend the marriages and all functions of her relatives and friends.’