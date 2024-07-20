Weekly Horoscope For The 21st Of July To The 27th Of July: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):

Since the sun is in your sign right now, everyone is staring at you Leo. You have a chance to shine now and move closer to your goals. You're great at talking to people, so the week ahead is perfect for deals and talks. But Mercury's conflict with Neptune could make it hard for you to make decisions. Watch out for lies and make sure you know everything before you go ahead with your plans. You will do well because you are creative in how you learn. People will support your ideas, but make sure you're clear when you talk to them so there are no misunderstandings. There are a lot of new tasks to do this week. Try to learn to stay organised. Recognition for your efforts will boost your confidence. Be smart with your money to avoid spending money you don't need to. Businesses that come up with new ideas will do well. Having good ties will make you happy. Singles may attract people who want to date them. Being open and honest with each other will make your relationships stronger. Do not jump to conclusions. It is important to keep your mind active. Do things that make you think and question things. Mindfulness can help you deal with worry.