Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

This week, with Jupiter in your tenth house from the Moon sign, you can expect some positive changes in your health! Just make sure to do a little research before trying out any new products on your face. Practising Bhramari Yoga can be a wonderful way to help with throat-related issues, and it's sure to be beneficial for you! If you put in some smart effort, you might just find a way to earn a little extra cash this week! To achieve this, it's important to develop a solid strategy and put in the necessary effort. This week, it is crucial to exercise patience when conversing with children at home or with others who might lack your level of experience. It makes sense that you might think differently, and that could irritate you and make you say or do something you did not mean to say. In this kind of situation, there's a chance that your image might be affected within the family. So, it’s best to hold off on doing anything like this for now. This week, with Saturn in the seventh house from your Moon sign, you’ll find yourself busy with plenty of work to advance your career. However, it might feel like you’re unable to share your ideas and plans at the workplace just the way you’d like to. It seems like you might be feeling a bit disappointed inside. This year in education, students will have the chance to learn from their past mistakes and concentrate on their studies. If you are an average student, now could be a great time to ask for a little extra help to succeed from your teachers and Gurus.