Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Following your zodiac sign, what is the horoscope prediction for this week? In these weekly horoscopes, we provide insight into what the planets have in store for the upcoming week as well as how to use astrology to navigate the upcoming week.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week, you will need to be very careful about with whom you are going to hang out because the planet Ketu is in the sixth house from the Moon sign. There's a chance that a selfish coworker will cause you stress. This will make it impossible for you to eat properly. Learn that before you buy something new, you should use the things you already have. Because you might buy something you already have when you're in a hurry. Don't buy right away. This week, there's a good chance that one of your close old friends will turn on you. Because of this, you might take out your anger on a family member, which could make things worse in the family and hurt your reputation. If you agree that time is money, then you need to do everything you need to do this week right away to be the best you can be. If not, you will think too long, and someone else will beat you to it. Their family life will be up and down this week, which will cause them a lot of problems. Because of this, they will not be able to keep their mind on studying at all.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 7
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
Jupiter is in the first house from the sign of the moon this week, which means that problems at home may cause you stress. So, you do not need to worry about your health. However, you shouldn't treat yourself during this time because you might become more dependent on drugs. Rahu is in the eleventh house from the Moon sign, which means that this week will be very good for people born under your sign in terms of money. If this happens, don't let your efforts drop even a little during this time, because the planets are in a good position that can give you great chances to make more money. Because you are so emotional, you will not be able to control your feelings this week. This week avoid getting involved in a hot talk with anybody around you. If that happens, you should avoid getting into fights with the people around you. If you ignore it, then it will end up being left alone. Cancel any thought of buying anything, especially any non-movable items. Since now is a good time to learn on the job, wait a little while longer to spend. People who want to go to college will be able to do very well even if they don't put in much work this week. Because this is a great time for them to have things happen. When this happens, make the most of the chances you have and don't let them slip away.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
If you want to feel better, do some volunteer work when Jupiter is in the twelfth house from the Moon sign. You can do this by taking part in religious and social events. This week, when Rahu is in the tenth house from the Moon sign, you should save your money instead of spending it. You might make a lot of money right now, and that means your family might ask you about your bank account when they talk to you about it later. This week, someone close to you or a family member might act in a very odd way. Because of this, you will not only feel bad, but you may also waste a lot of time and energy trying to understand them. This week, you might not finish the tasks you were told to do before for which your seniors scolded you. This will not only make you feel more stressed but these jobs might also be taken away from you and given to someone else on the team. Many students won't get the grades they deserve this week, even though they worked hard on the test. The best way to calm down in this case is to remember that life has both wins and losses. Know this, and then get back to working hard.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 9
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
This is the week when you should play sports the most. Of course, you do, because you know that being healthy is the key to a good life. This is important to remember, so try to stay fit. If we believe your financial predictions about Saturn being in the eighth house from the Moon sign, then people born under your sign should not lend or borrow money this week. Because right now there is a good chance that you will make money. because of which you can decide to give money to people you know. This week your brothers will not be there for you in the family. This could make it hard for you to make many important choices. In this case, it would be best for you to keep working to make things better between you and them. Right now, every project you work on together will look great in the long run and help your job. Along the way, though, you might run into trouble because your partners don't agree with you. This week, you might not have to wait any longer for the results of your test. Because today is a good day for you. This is especially true for students who have to be away from their families to study because this is the time when their parents can encourage them.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 3
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Look at your health horoscope this week. Jupiter is in the tenth house from the sign of the moon, which means that your health will be great. since that's what will help you do well in other parts of your life too. Additionally, you will feel more brave and sure of yourself during this time. As a result, you will be able to make all the life choices you were having a hard time with without any problems. If you spent money in the past, it could be the main cause of your problems this week. Because you could lose money because of it. So, it would be best for you not to make a choice quickly, but to think about it carefully. This week, you'll be able to talk to and get in touch with family members and friends that you don't see very often. Because now is the best time for you to get back together with old friends and make things better. By ending all of your disagreements with your bosses and coworkers this week, you will be able to improve your relationships with them at work. This week, stay away from people who are a waste of time, even if they are close to you. Someone may make you waste most of your time instead of putting it toward school, which you will rue later.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 8
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This year, your health will be better than usual, which will make you feel good. It will be at this point that people will see you smiling and joking around with a positive attitude. It will look like you know what people want from you this week. Since Ketu is in the first house from the Moon sign, you shouldn't give money to anyone right now. So, control over your expenditure. Getting involved in social events is a great way to meet more important and influential people in your area. Because this week, being able to impress people will bring you a lot of good things. In this week, you will feel more energetic because Jupiter is in the ninth house from the Moon sign. This will make you want to do your work even after you get home from work. You might upset your family, though, if you do this. You'll see a lot of kids waste most of their time on social media this week. This could also hurt your chances of doing well on the next competitive test. In this case, you should focus on your studies and not use your phone or PC for anything else.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Ketu is in the twelfth house from the Moon sign, which means that health is the real wealth of life. This week, you will pay attention to this fact. So, you'll laugh and joke around with other people without thinking about your own stress, which will improve your health at home and work. There is a chance that drinking booze or any other drug can cost you money. This week family bonding will be in the high position and the family may have received good news through email or text messages. Because of this, you will be seen laughing with your whole family. This week, people at work will remember how hard you work and how much you love what you do because of your dedication. There's also a chance that a lot of high-level officials will meet you in person and support you. Your fame will grow, and there's a chance that your pay will go up too. Students at their school or college can get scholarships this week if they have been working hard all semester. This will make people value and honour you more, and your family will be proud of how hard you've worked.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
It will be hard for you to believe in yourself this week because of your health. You will have to believe in yourself in that case because self-confidence is what bravery is really all about. This week, people born under your sign will have better than usual money luck because Ketu is in the eleventh house from the Moon sign. Because of this, you'll have a different smile on your face, so make the most of this good time. You and your family will be happy to get an invitation to your child's award celebration. You will be proud of your child. This week, you will be talking and acting rudely because Rahu is in the fifth house. This will make you involved in arguments with people around with small things. It will not only hurt your reputation, but it will also make it hard for you to get the help you need from coworkers to move up in your job. This week, students have to choose their schooling that they are not ready to make yet. This will also make your stress level rise. This is a case where you should talk to an older person before making any kind of choice.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 2
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, make sure your spouse stays healthy. Because his or her sudden illness could make the family fight and keep you from getting good food. These next few days will be great for money because Ketu is in the tenth house from the Moon sign. But people who drive cars should be a little more careful while they're behind the wheel. This week, you'll be very friendly and helpful to your family and friends. Despite this, don't let your family and friends take advantage of how kind you are. If not, you might have to deal with trouble. Because of this, you will have to tell them no if you don't want to work with them on anything. This week, you won't get as much done at work as you'd like to. You should be careful because someone close to you might betray you to help him. which is why you will have trouble. You will have to put in your best effort at the start of the week because things can get tough. You'll be able to do very well after midweek if you work hard, and people will see you trying to become a star in the field of education. So keep up the hard work and commitment.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 11
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
When you run often, don't run on hard ground. Saturn is in the second house from the Moon sign, which means that this week your bosses will recognise your hard work and give you a raise. This will make your pay go up, and you'll make good money. However, it will be harder for you to save money right now because your costs are going up. When this happens, stay in charge of your free hands and work harder to increase your bank amount. If you are old enough to get married and are in a relationship, that relationship could end or have a problem. In addition, this will make everyone in the family worry, which will make you feel even more stressed. This week will be a lot better for work than last week. because this is the time when the older people in your family, especially your parents, will be there for you and help you through everything that comes your way. In addition, your parents may give you a lot of money to help you grow your business. In short, this week is mostly about getting students to move forward by fixing the things they're not doing well. Because of this, you should figure out what your strong and weak points are right now and then work hard at the right speed for the time. Overall, this time will be good for people who work hard, and kids will often have to wait for good times.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Saturn is in the first house from the Moon sign this week, which could make you feel down about your health. But as soon as you try to control the situation, you'll feel much better, and you'll quickly realise that what you thought was a problem was just your mind playing tricks on you. Because of this, believe in yourself and pay attention to your health. This week, people born under your sign should not take any risks with their money. Jupiter is in the fourth house from the Moon sign, which means that money could come in from a lot of different places at once during this time. But you need to make sure you are ready for everything before you use the money right now. You might meet a lot of important people this week. When this happens, you will also need to make the most of this chance and work for it yourself. Because this meeting will help you gain respect in your family and standing in society. It will pay off big time this week for all the investments you made in the past. But if you work with other people on a business, your partners may be against you. There will be a lot of success for kids this week, but your own success will be the main thing that makes you feel better about yourself. Because of this, you have a bit of extra ego. Don't make a mistake by giving in to any superstitions about yourself when this happens.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 1
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
You can work out or do yoga as part of your life since Saturn is in the twelfth house from the Moon sign. Because the good movement of many planets and stars right now will make you want to pay extra attention to your health. So make the most of it in the right way. This week is going to be important and better for people who work for the government. Because this is the time when you might get perks and rewards from the government, which will make you a lot of money. An older person in the house who has been having a hard time for a long time because of health loss will have a great week this week. He may finally be able to get better from a major health problem after a long time. This will also make the home and family feel better. Along with this, the family will be seen eating dinner together and talking about good times from the past. This week, you will be able to talk to your senior officer in person and get all of your questions answered. This time, be very careful with the words you use when you talk to them. The kids will remember this week more than any other. Because this is the time when they will get help with all sorts of problems, especially when it comes to school. which will also help them think more clearly. The kids will surprise their parents with how much they understand, and their parents will also be very proud of them.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 12