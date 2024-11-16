Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign

These weekly horoscopes offer guidance on how to use astrology to navigate the coming week as well as insight into what the planets have in store for the coming week.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week will be very good for your health because Jupiter is in the second house from your Moon sign. You will have a lot of small problems, but you won't get any big illnesses, and your body will be healthier than it was before. This week, you will have a lot of new and good investment opportunities because Rahu is in the twelfth house from your Moon sign. On the other hand, remember that you should carefully consider each investment that comes your way. Don't put your money into a scheme until you have fully researched it. You can use this to keep yourself safe from different kinds of risks. This week, you'll be very friendly and helpful to your family and friends. Don't let your friends and family take advantage of the fact that you are kind, though. You might get in trouble if you don't. That is why you have to say no to them if you don't want to help them with any work. This week, your desire to move up in your job may keep you away from the people you care about, both at work and in your personal life. Since this is the case, you will feel very lonely and won't want to share this loneliness with other people. This week will be a mixed bag for kids. Your luck will change at the end of the week, and this is the time when you can do well in school and college. This is the time when you should only think about your schoolwork and not let other things pop into your head.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 8
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
Last week, you had to work hard to improve your health because Rahu was in the eleventh house from your moon sign. This week, you will be able to live a healthier life with less work. Because this is the time when luck will be on your side when it comes to your health. This week, you may feel like you don't have enough money because Jupiter is in the first house from your moon sign. This is why people who were wasting money on things they didn't need can now see how important money is in real life. Many of these kinds of events could happen to you this week, and you might need money right away. You won't have enough money now, though, because you'll have already spent it. This week is great for your zodiac sign when it comes to family. Because this is when everyone will be looking at you. There will also be a lot of tasty food in front of you, so it might be hard to decide which one to eat first. Because of the way the planets are moving this week, people born under your sign who work in business will have a lot of good chances to move up in their careers. Because of this, things that were bad in the past will get worse again during this time. This week, you might not have to wait any longer for the results of your test. Because today is a good day for you. This is especially true for students who have to be away from their families to study because this is the time when their parents can encourage them.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 2
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
This week, your health will be better than last week because Rahu is in the tenth house from your Moon sign. You will also feel much better because your health is strong. This is what will help you get better from old illnesses this year. During this time, your life will also be full of energy. There is a good chance that you will lose a lot of money this week if you put your money into betting or the stock market. There is also a chance that you will waste more money on the wrong things to get that money back. Because of this, you should try to stay away from bad habits like betting as much as possible this week. Make sure you ask your family what they think about any big decisions you have to make this week. For the reason that your choice might cause some issues on its own. To get better results in this situation, keep the peace in the family and use the wisdom of the older people in the house by listening to their advice when making decisions. Your coworkers may cheat you at work, which could hurt your job. In this case, you should stay away from dishonest and lying people starting at the start of this week. This week, a lot of people born under your sign will make the same mistakes they made before without learning from them. because of this, they might have to deal with very bad things in their schooling. When this happens, keep in mind that you learn a lot even when you fail.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Since Rahu is in the ninth house from your Moon sign, you might have to take a business trip this week. If that's the case, these trips will be very hard on you and make you tired. Because of this, it would be best not to move right now if you don't have to. With Saturn in the eighth house from your Moon sign this week, if you work with someone on a business deal, you will need to talk things over with them. These are the only things that will help you make a lot of money with their help. It is important to remember this, so keep working in the right way. There is a good chance that your parents' health will get better this week if it is harmed. This means that your family life will be pretty good this week, and you can use this time to make plans to buy a car or a house. Senior cops and your boss will be mad at work this week. Because of this, they will be able to find mistakes in everything you do. This can also bring down your mood, and other people at work might sometimes make you feel insulted. College students may be seen partying all week, which will have a direct effect on how well they do in school. In this case, you need to know that too much of anything is always bad.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 4
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Jupiter is in the tenth house from your Moon sign, which means that your health will stay pretty good this week. Because many planets aligning in a good way will improve your health and help you get better from long-term illnesses. Because of this, you will be happy this week. This week, to improve your finances, you should get help from people you can trust. Because your plan might not always work, you will need to make the right choice by learning from what other people have done. For people born under your sign, this week will be better than usual. But right now you need to pay close attention to things that have to do with money. This might be a good time for your mom's health. Because people will see you taking care of her health and doing yoga with her whenever you have time. On top of that, your siblings will help you out sometimes. People in business who have been wanting to grow their companies for a while might get some good news this week. This time may make you more creative, which will allow you to take a better step for your business that will make you money and move it forward. This week, your optimistic personality and smarts will help you do well in school. Unfortunately, this could make a lot of your students dislike you. As they see how well you're doing, they might feel envious, which could lead to problems down the road.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 9
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Last week, you had to work hard to improve your health because Saturn was in the sixth house from your moon sign. This week, you will be able to change your health with less work. Because this is the time when luck will be on your side when it comes to your health. There won't be a shortage of creative ideas for you this week. But you must use these ideas in the right way so that they make you money. Because there is a chance that this will lead to a great new idea that will make you money. So, don't waste time on things that aren't important; keep working toward your goal. This week, your mind might be a little sad because of the bad or shaky mood at home. If you do the wrong thing now, it could make things more stressful for everyone in the family. To avoid doing something wrong, you should not do anything. People born under your sign are likely to have a great week at work. With your focus and hard work, you will be able to break every workplace rule and get a promotion and a pay raise. Beginning this week, students will not have to let other people's criticism make them doubt their skills. Because you know this too well, it's better not to make people question you for no reason and instead take a professional course and shut up everyone by doing well. So don't trouble yourself with other people's pointless chatter. Instead, make the right choice by focusing only on school.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
People who are driving are being told to be extra careful this whole week because even the smallest mistake could hurt you. Furthermore, you are well aware that just because you are making money right now doesn't mean that you will continue to do so tomorrow as well. Jupiter is in the eighth house from your Moon sign, so you should only spend wisely and get ready for any money problems that might come up in the future. So, don't put your hard-earned money into any plan until you've given it a lot of thought. Getting involved in social events is a great way to meet more important and influential people in your area. Because this week, your skill to persuade others will bring you a lot of good things. You won't get as much done at work this week as you'd like. You should be careful because someone close to you might betray you to help him. which is why you will have trouble. Watching TV during the week is like not paying attention to schoolwork or tests more than the need to have fun. Because of this, the eyes may feel tense. Which will affect your schoolwork right away.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 3
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
There will be a lot of bad feelings in your mind this week. This is why the way you act will confuse the people around you. To keep things from getting worse, you will need to avoid all kinds of sadness in this situation. If you don't, your health could get worse. This week, you will feel more attracted to someone of the opposite sex because Jupiter is in the seventh house from your Moon sign. Because of this, you might not stop yourself from spending more than you need to to please them. which could cause you to lose money. So, this week, wasting your hard-earned money on anyone without giving it much thought could end badly for you. This week, a friend or close family member could fail you when you need them the most because Rahu is in the fifth house from your Moon sign. So, don't count too much on other people for anything, or you will have problems later. This week, when it comes to work, your voice will be fully heard. I mean that your strategy and planning will be valued everywhere, whether it's for work or business. It will also be clear that other people are listening to what you have to say. You will feel better after seeing this. Students will need to learn that putting off all schoolwork until the end of the week is not a good idea. Because a week goes by so quickly, and you might have trouble afterwards because you don't have enough time. Now, don't let your laziness get the best of you. Instead, try to finish the work that you still need to do by quickly starting it.
Lucky Colour: Deep Red
Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
It's important that you take a break from your busy schedule this week to spend time with family and close friends. Because this will make it more likely that it will be good for your health. From a financial point of view, this week will be very good for people born under your sign because Saturn is in the third house from your moon sign. Do not let your efforts diminish in any way during this time, because the planetary positions that are currently good can give you great chances to make more money. People around you, especially your family, will be happy because of how active, friendly, and warm you are. because of this, your parents will also love and care for you. This week, the business you've been working hard on for years will get some professional praise for all the hard work you've put in. You'll be able to see the moisture of happiness in your eyes at this time. In this case, you shouldn't take all the credit for it yourself. Instead, you should give it to your hardworking workers, God, and your family members who were always there for you. You might have to deal with some issues in the school field this week. In this case, you will need to be very patient during this time. That's because you might not do as well on any tests this week as you had hoped. If that happens, you'll become irritable and may fight with your friends over small things. For that reason, it will be best for you right now to stay calm in all situations and wait for the right time.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week, you won't feel mentally alert because of the position of Saturn, which will be in the second house from your Moon sign. Because of this, you will need to be very careful to be nice and behave well with other people. If you don't, you could get stressed out and have a bad reputation. Since Rahu is in the third house from your Moon sign, you will keep making money this week in a lot of different ways. In this case, you should make a good plan for your money at the start of this week. Because this is the only way you will be able to save a lot of money and also build it up. This week, you'll want to make some changes around the house. But before you make any changes or decisions about the house, you should really know what other people think. If not, you might get feedback that isn't helpful even if you don't mean to. You need to be patient and brave this week. Perhaps most especially if a lot of people at work are against you because this could happen to you right now. They will also have to make progress in their study this week. That being the case, you can start gathering study materials right away. If not, you might forget a lot later when you're in a hurry.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Your health will remain primarily satisfactory until this week because of the position of Jupiter, which will be in the fourth house from your Moon sign. As a result of the good effects of many planets, your health will get better and old illnesses will go away. Accordingly, you might be in a good mood this week. There will be money coming in and going out this week, but by the end of the week, you may feel like you wasted a lot of it. Hence, keep working hard to make money by making the most of every chance that comes your way. This week, the way your dad treats you might bother you a lot. Because he might scold you for something you say. To keep the peace in the family, try not to respond to what he said as much as possible. If you do, the argument may get worse. Unfortunately, this week your bosses and coworkers will not be able to help you, which means you won't be able to finish all of your tasks and do your job well. This could end your job, and you might feel a lot more stressed out all of a sudden. This week, teachers and parents will be there for students born under your sign. Additionally, you should keep getting help from your teachers without any reservations during this time.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
You are the only one who knows what is best for you since Saturn is in the twelfth house from your Moon sign. Be brave and honest, and make decisions right away to improve your health. Be ready to deal with the results. This is not a good week for you, so watch your money and don't spend more than you need to. If you don't, you might have to feel embarrassed around your family because of lack of money. This week, whenever you feel lonely, your parents will comfort you and make you feel better. This is what you need to keep your family life going. You might have trouble getting some work done at work this week, but your seniors will be great and help you solve all of your problems. To do this, you will need to tell them about all of your problems right away and ask for their help. This week, students will be thinking about things other than school. Organizing an event at home may be the main reason for this. So, whenever you have free time, don't waste it. Instead, go study by yourself.
Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue
Lucky Number: 12