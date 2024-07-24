Today's Horoscope For July 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21):

Today will be a day for you to pay attention to your expenses. You can borrow money from someone to fulfil your needs, but you will face problems getting it back. If you go on a trip, it will be better for you if you get permission from your parents. If there was any obstacle to the marriage of any member of the family, then it seems to be going away. You will be happy as your spouse gets promoted in the workplace.