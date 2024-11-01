Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast

Career, Business & Job:

The November monthly horoscope says that Saturn, the planet of careers, will be in the fourth house. This will give you average results, which means that Saturn will put pressure on you at work and give you problems to solve. In the first part of this month, the sun will not be in a good position. This could make you look a little weak in your career. In this month, many difficult situations will come up in your life because Saturn is in the fourth house. You will feel stressed this month because you will have more work to do and won't be recognised at work, which will make you doubt yourself. People who work in business may have to deal with situations where they aren't sure how to keep making more money. Your business plans will need to change, and you should focus on getting better at running your business and making good money.