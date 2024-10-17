Astrology

Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign

Read your daily horoscope for October 17, Nature influences our day and lives in various aspects. Read to learn how the stars and planets in the sky warp your daily routine and circumstances.

october 17 horoscope
october 17 horoscope
info_icon

Find the daily horoscope of the 17th day of October 2024, and navigate your day accordingly.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):

Acknowledge your abilities, for it is willpower you may lack, not strength. A strong urge to make fast money will arise. Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable, and you'll have the opportunity to discuss plans for spending the holidays together. Today, the buds of affection can bloom into beautiful flowers. Those who obstruct your path to success will stumble before you. Your competitive spirit will undoubtedly lead you to victory in any competition. Marriage is a sacred gift, and you can embrace it today.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):

Today’s all about having a good time and enjoying ourselves! You might not realise how crucial money is in life, but today could change that. You’ll find yourself in a situation where you really need a lot of it, and it turns out you just don’t have enough. Not being able to talk with someone you care about can really stress you out. Today, it feels like love is so strong that reality and fiction might just blend. Just go ahead and feel it. Going on business trips and meeting new people is going to pay off. Once you finish your important tasks, you'll surely carve out some time for yourself today, but it might not go exactly how you want it to. Today, something wonderful is going to happen in your married life.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):

Give your strength to someone who needs it. Do not forget that this body will be buried someday. If it is not useful to anyone, then why have it? Put your extra cash somewhere safe so you can get it back later. Today is a good day for family events and important occasions. If you don't seize the chance to fall in love today, you will never forget this day in your life. People around you will be amazed by your creative work, and they will love it. People who have been busy the past few days might have some free time today. It will make you feel like you have all the money in the world because of how your spouse acts.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):

Health should not be ignored; take care. Spending a lot on tiny household products nowadays can stress you out. Today is a fantastic day to reconnect with old friends. Remember that your partner is upset, so work cautiously. The career journey will work. Get your parents' approval first; otherwise, they may object. You must learn to spend your leisure time well or you will fall behind in life. You may be humiliated by your spouse's behaviour. You will know later that everything transpired for good.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):

Feeling better about your health and having more energy will help you on long trips. No matter how busy you are, you won't fall asleep during the day. For some reason, you'll want to go out and spend money, but you might feel bad about it later. Today, grandchildren can bring a lot of happiness. Today is a beautiful day that will make all your love problems go away. There is a big chance for businesspeople to make a lot of money today. Today you can hang out with your friend, but you shouldn't drink alcohol during that time. If you do, it might be a waste of time. When you get married, a lot of things stop being optional and become required. These kinds of things can keep you busy today.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):

People will be drawn to you because of how charming you are. Friends or family who lent money may have to pay it back today no matter what. Help your partner with housework to make their life easier. You'll enjoy working together and feel like you're part of a group. You can find love if you keep your eyes and ears open. It's been a long time since you last talked to someone at work. Today, this is possible. Do not miss out on chances to travel. There may be a lot of fighting between you today, which could hurt your marriage in the long run.

Virgo Monthly Horoscope For October 2024 Horoscope - null
Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):

You might be restless because of recent events. You will feel better physically and mentally after doing yoga and meditating. Going to see a close relative's house today might make your money situation worse. Your huge amount of energy and excitement will lead to good things and help ease tensions in the home. It's possible that you will run into someone today if you hang out with different people. People might get angry if you put too much pressure on them at work. Think about what other people need before you make a decision. Today you'll have a lot of free time because you know how to take care of yourself. You can play sports or go to the gym today when you have free time. In the hardest times of your life, your partner will always be there for you.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):

Carefully sit to avoid getting hurt. Additionally, sitting with your back straight in the right way not only makes you a better person, it also makes your health and confidence better. If you make investments today, they will bring you more wealth and financial security. A fight with your partner could cause you mental stress. Don't put yourself through extra worry. Accepting that many things can't be changed is a big lesson in life. Someone might try to hurt your reputation, so be careful. The pace of work in the office will pick up because everyone is working together. You will stay ahead of other people because you can quickly judge things and people. You might be worried because your partner is sick.

Scorpio Monthly Horoscope For October 2024 - null
Scorpio October 2024 Horoscope: Reveal Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For This Month

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):

Today is a great day because you can do something amazing because you are healthy. You can sell your land abroad today for a good price and make money. No matter what, your partner will do everything they can today to make you happy. Without your loved one, you will feel completely empty. There is a good chance you can get along with the person you dislike the most at work. Today, if you study or work away from home, you can use your free time to talk to your family. You might also feel sad when you hear bad news from home. A fight between you and your husband could be caused by a stranger.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):

Self-medicating will not work out at all. Before taking any drug, you should talk to a doctor. If you don't, you could spend a lot of money. Real estate-related deals will go through and will be good for you. Go see people who need you. The things going on at their house will make your boyfriend or girlfriend look very angry today. Try to make them feel better if they are angry. It's been a long time since you last talked to someone at work. This could happen today. Today you'll want to get outside and go for a walk. There will be peace in your mind today, which will help you all day. There's a chance that your partner won't have enough time for you today.

Weekly Horoscope for October 13th to October 19th - null
Weekly Horoscope For October 13th To October 19th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):

Your dad might not give you the land when he dies. Do not give up, though. Remember that happiness dulls the mind and suffering makes it sharp. You might have trouble with money during the day, but you might make some in the evening. When things go wrong, your family will be there for you and help. What other people have been through can teach you something. This is a very important thing to do to boost your confidence. Giving flowers is a great way to show your love. Do not hand over the papers to your boss until you are sure that all the work is done. Your ability to talk to people will work out well. Because of your partner, you'll feel like heaven on earth.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):

Today you won't have to do anything to relax. Get a rub with oil to ease your muscles. People you know will help you find new ways to make money. At home, your kids will make a problem seem worse than it really is. Get the facts before you do anything. Your fame will grow, and it will be easy for people of the opposite sex to fall in love with you. You will have a better day at work because you are strong inside. Today you will spend time with your partner, but there is a chance that you two will fight because of something that happened in the past. Make the most of these times when your partner thinks you're lucky to have them.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Childhood Coach Feels Handling Pressure Will Be Key For India Opener In Australia
  2. SRH Likely To Retain Five Players; Heinrich Klaasen's Price Reported To Be Rs 23 Crore!
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: Ben Duckett Lauds Pakistan's Spin Attack As England Trail By 127 Runs
  4. Services Vs Baroda Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 2 Match
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC 2024: When, Where To Watch WI-W Vs NZ-W Semi-Final Match
Football News
  1. Paul Pogba Wants To Be Back On The Pitch, Says He's 'Not A Cheater'
  2. Lionel Messi Tips Lautaro Martinez For Ballon D'Or After 'Spectacular Year'
  3. Nuri Sahin Urges Dortmund Supporters To Keep Faith Despite Slow Start
  4. Women's Champions League: Fowler Completes Turnaround As Man City Maintain Excellent Start
  5. Harry Kane Excited By Thomas Tuchel Reunion: 'He'll Bring A Lot Of Energy'
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  3. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  5. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Seeks Delhi LG's Personal Affidavit On 'Illegal' Tree Felling In Ridge Area
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As Chief Minister
  3. Airline Bomb Threats: Minor Taken Into Mumbai Police Custody; Meeting Over Rising Fares, Hoax Calls | Top Points
  4. 'Done To Remove Encroachment': Gujarat Govt Justifies Demolitions In Gir Somnath District
  5. Centre Approves 3% DA Hike Ahead Of Diwali | What Does That Mean
Entertainment News
  1. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  2. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  3. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  5. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  3. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  4. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  5. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
World News
  1. India-Canada Row: Pannun Claims SFJ In Touch With Canadian PMO; Trudeau Admits 'No Hard Proof' Of Nijjar Killing
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. Nigeria: 90 Killed, 50 Injured In Gasoline Tanker Explosion, Say Police
  4. 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey, Tremors Felt In Syria
  5. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Prepares To Release 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Regretful' Response If Israel Attacks Tehran; Strikes Kill Mayor In Lebanon
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years