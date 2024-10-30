Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance

The villagers were deeply touched by Krishna's wisdom, and they turned their attention to the Govardhan Hills. This made Lord Indra angry, so he poured a lot of rain on the village of Vrindavan. There were rivers everywhere, which hurt everything. After this, the people beg Lord Krishna to help them and save them from the disaster. Lord Krishna used his supernatural skills to lift the Govardhan Hill, giving the villagers and their animals a safe place to stay. And it was after this event that he learnt his name was Girdhaari, the person who lifted the Govardhan Hill. This divine act of protection is commemorated through Annakut. The grand food offering symbolises the hill that Krishna lifted, and the festival itself celebrates Krishna’s role as the divine protector. Hence, to show their gratitude towards Lord Krishna, the cows, and the Govardhan Hill, the devotees prepare a variety of food items and organise them in a hill shape, representing the Govardhan Hill—and this is what is known as Annakut.