'Yodha' Is An Action Thriller, But Sidharth Malhotra, Rashii Khanna’s 'Zindagi Tere Naam' Is All About Love

The makers of the upcoming film ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashii Khanna have dropped a new hum-worthy song from the film: 'Zindagi Tere Naam’ is all about love and romance.

The track is sung by popular singer Vishal Mishra and the lyrics are penned by Kaushal Kishore along with Mishra. The number talks about how Sidharth’s character has fallen in love with Rashii and how he wants to devote his life to her.