Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Yo Yo Honey Singh Ordered By Nagpur Court To Submit Voice Sample

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been ordered to submit a voice sample to the Nagpur Court in an obscene song case.

Yo Yo Honey Singh Ordered By Nagpur Court To Submit Voice Sample
Honey Singh IMDB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 10:53 am

In connection with a complaint filed against him for singing and posting an obscene song to the internet, a district court in Maharashtra's Nagpur has ordered singer Honey Singh to appear before a local police station to produce his voice sample. S A S M Ali, a district and extra sessions judge, ordered the singer to appear at Nagpur's Panchpaoli police station between February 4 and February 11.

The court issued the order while hearing an application filed by the artist seeking a reduction of a travel restriction imposed on him.

Singh was allowed to travel to Dubai from January 29 to February 4, but the court ordered him to report to the police station between February 4 and 11.

The investigating officer objected to Singh's application, citing that the singer was expected to appear at the police station on January 25, but he failed to do so and told the officer through email of his inability to do so.

Related stories

‘No One Is Above The Law’: Delhi Court Slams Honey Singh For Missing His Court Date In The Domestic Violence Case

Honey Singh Assures He Won’t Sell UAE Villa Registered On Wife Shalini Talwar’s Name

Delhi Court Allows In-Camera Hearing In The Domestic Violence Case Against Honey Singh

According to the investigating officer, the singer was not complying with the investigation, and if he is allowed to fly, he will not be able to appear in court.

The Panchpaoli police had registered a complaint against Singh under section 292 (sale, distribution of obscene content) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act, based on a complaint filed by one Anandpal Singh Jabbal.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Movies Singer Rapper Local Police Court
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' Gets New Release Date, To Hit Theatres On May 27

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' Gets New Release Date, To Hit Theatres On May 27

‘Rocket Boys’ Review: Jim Sarbh And Ishwak Singh Shine In Humanised Tale Of India’s Greatest Scientists

Bollywood Films Slated To Release In Theatres In Coming Months

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations

How Hollywood Has Always Mastered The Genre Of Political Conspiracy Thrillers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations

People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Yemanja Feast Day: Uruguans Flock To The Beach To Pay Ode To Sea Goddess

A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Gets 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family