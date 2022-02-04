Yo Yo Honey Singh Ordered By Nagpur Court To Submit Voice Sample

In connection with a complaint filed against him for singing and posting an obscene song to the internet, a district court in Maharashtra's Nagpur has ordered singer Honey Singh to appear before a local police station to produce his voice sample. S A S M Ali, a district and extra sessions judge, ordered the singer to appear at Nagpur's Panchpaoli police station between February 4 and February 11.

The court issued the order while hearing an application filed by the artist seeking a reduction of a travel restriction imposed on him.

Singh was allowed to travel to Dubai from January 29 to February 4, but the court ordered him to report to the police station between February 4 and 11.

The investigating officer objected to Singh's application, citing that the singer was expected to appear at the police station on January 25, but he failed to do so and told the officer through email of his inability to do so.

According to the investigating officer, the singer was not complying with the investigation, and if he is allowed to fly, he will not be able to appear in court.

The Panchpaoli police had registered a complaint against Singh under section 292 (sale, distribution of obscene content) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act, based on a complaint filed by one Anandpal Singh Jabbal.