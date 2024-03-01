Honey Singh was seen at the Netflix event in Mumbai on Thursday. The singer opened up about the controversies that have taken place in his life. Earlier in his career, the singer shot to fame with his misogynist and sexist rap songs. The singer revealed that he is aware of the perception people have about him but he chose to remain silent because he lacked the platform to share his side of the story. His name was also brought up in a substance abuse and domestic violence case.