Honey Singh, popularly known by his stage name Yo Yo Honey Singh, is ready with a documentary that has been made on his life and struggles. The documentary will delve into the life of the singer and rapper and will show his vulnerable side to the audience for the first time. At a recent event, the singer opened up about the controversies that have marred his career.
Honey Singh was seen at the Netflix event in Mumbai on Thursday. The singer opened up about the controversies that have taken place in his life. Earlier in his career, the singer shot to fame with his misogynist and sexist rap songs. The singer revealed that he is aware of the perception people have about him but he chose to remain silent because he lacked the platform to share his side of the story. His name was also brought up in a substance abuse and domestic violence case.
Singh said, “Whatever work I have done for 12 to 13 years, people have made a perception about it. There are controversies that happened, my effigies were burnt, but I’ve never said anything. I wanted a camera and mic to share my side of the story."
The singer continued, “Three-and-half years ago Netflix said they wanted to make a documentary on me and that Guneet Monga wanted to make it. I thought there’s nothing like it! I have known Guneet for 12-13 years, and I like her work and passion. Then I spoke to director Mozez Singh. He spoke about faith, and I instantly felt like I can trust him, and he has made a great documentary. You all may know Yo Yo Honey Singh, but through this documentary film, you will know who is Hirdesh Singh (the singer’s official name).”
The release date of ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ has not been unveiled yet. But the documentary is set to stream on Netflix later this year.