Yash Raj Films Launches Casting App For Acting Aspirants

"We are certain that there are countless, brilliant actors throughout the world waiting to be discovered. This could be their chance of a lifetime! For the first time, an aspiring actor can reach out to a production house directly. This is a safe space. They don't have to rely on anyone else for their shot at achieving their dreams

"This step shatters all barriers and as a Casting Director for YRF, I'm most excited to get in touch with many incredible talent living not only in India, but also worldwide. I hope people who dream to be an actor follow this path and make the most of this incredible opportunity that empowers them to follow their heart," the casting director said in a statement.