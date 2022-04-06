Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Yash Opens On Being Compared To Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan

'KGF:Chapter 2' is one of the most awaited movies to be released soon. However, amidst that there have been comparisons between the lead actor Yash and Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. See what the actor himself thinks about it.

Yash Instagram/ @thenameisyash

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 7:32 pm

Actor Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is one of the most awaited films to be released this year. There have been comparisons between the actor and Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Yash opened up about what he feels about these comparisons.

According to the ETimes, Yash said he is a cinema kid and has grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s films. The actor believes that nothing is permanent and comparing him with the Bollywood superstars is not apt. The reason is that both actors have been Yash’s inspiration to become an actor.

The actor further talked about ‘KGF’ craze even in the North and said that the film was planned in such a way. The makers wanted a Pan-India film and the actor himself believes that every film should be Pan-India and not a Hindi film or Kannada film. He credits director SS Rajamouli for starting the trend and wishes the see more of such films coming up. 

‘KGF: Chapter 1’ was a box-office hit and the makers have now added in some Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon for the second part. The movie will release on April 14 alongside Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’. 

Yash KGF: Chapter 2 KGF 2 Salman Khan Shahrukh Khan Pan India Film Kannada Cinema Shah Rukh Khan
