Yash: Happy To Have Worked With Sanjay Dutt In ‘KGF: Chapter 2’

Kannada actor Yash, who is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, remembers shooting with actor Sanjay Dutt. Dutt, who plays the role of the villain Adheera in the film, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August 2020. This was a few months after the film started shooting in Hyderabad. Once he was successfully treated, he resumed the shoot.

Talking about working with Dutt, Yash spoke about how he was so happy to get the chance to share the screen with him. He also spoke about how he is extremely dedicated and hard-working. “I am very happy that I got the opportunity to work with Sanjay sir. You get to learn a lot from him — the way he is so dedicated and committed despite (his health issues). We have worked in extreme conditions. The situations we were shooting in, they were not normal. People think the shoot must have been easy, fun, but it was so demanding,” said Yash in a press conference, as reported by Indian Express.

He added, “He has set an example for all of us, something that will stay with me for a long time.”

Meanwhile, Dutt also spoke about his expectations from the film and said that he was very confident right from the start that the film will do well. “When Prashant and Yash had come to me with the film, I had told them then that it is going to be a ‘toofaan’, and it will break all records. So, my expectations from the film are very high. Looking at the kind of love that I am receiving from the public for ‘KGF 2’, I think what I had thought will be true,” he said at the same press conference.



Actress Raveena Tandon, who is also part of the film, added, “I had heard so much about ‘KGF’ from Ritesh (Sidhwani), Farhan (Akhtar) and Anil (Thadani). I had come to know that there is going to be Chapter 2. So, when they came to me with ‘KGF 2’, I had to be a part of it. I was very happy when it was offered to me. You’ll see in ‘KGF 2’ how good it is to work with Prashant Neel. The way he presents each and every artiste, it is a dream come true for any actor to work with a team like this.”