Director Prashanth Neel, whose later Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2' got registers ringing at box office had a small birthday celebration in Bengaluru. The highlight of the get-together was KGF actor Yash And Salaar actor Prabhas meeting.

Yash looked smart in black attire with a jacket, while Prabhas went for an all-black casual style. At the birthday celebration, the actors gathered for photos with the director. The photos have gone viral on the internet, with fans going crazy over Prabhas and Yash's pairing.

Neel's birthday party isn't the first time the two have met. Prabhas and Yash met in a Mumbai restaurant by chance in 2018, and the photos from their spectacular encounter are still remembered by some. Yash then attended the premiere of 'Prabhas' and Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' in 2021.

Meanwhile, Prabhas took to Twitter to wish Neel a happy birthday.

With 'KGF: Chapter 2' featuring Yash, Neel has just scored a big blockbuster triumph. The picture has already surpassed RRR as the highest-grossing film of the year. As far as 'Salaar' is concerned, the shoot is currently underway. Prabhas will be featured in a never-before-seen avatar, according to reports.