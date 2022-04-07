Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Yami Gautam: As An Actor, I Get My Adrenaline Rush From Doing Something Different

Actress Yami Gautam is trying to change the direction of her career graph with hard-hitting characters in her recent films like ‘A Thursday’ and ‘Dasvi’.

Actress Yami Gautam’s last outing 'A Thursday' was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Now she has come up with ‘Dasvi’.

Talking about the response to ‘Dasvi’ from her friends and family, she shares, “I had a lot of fun playing a Haryanvi cop in the film and I’m ecstatic about the initial response to my performance. My family, my team, and some friends, who are always honest about their opinions with me watched it a few days ago and I’m glad they strongly connected to my character throughout the film. Now I’m excited to hear what the audiences have to say about it. I’ve attempted something very different and as an actor, I get my adrenaline rush from doing that.”

Yami Gautam is usually famous for playing bubbly girl-next-door characters, but with ‘A Thursday’ and now with ‘Dasvi’ she hopes to break stereotypes. In fact ‘Dasvi’ director Tushar Jalota went on record to state how the actress was his first and only choice for this role.

On the work front, Yami Gautam will next be seen in ‘OMG2’ and ‘Dhoom Dham’.

