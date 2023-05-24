Would Love To Do A Film Like Amir Khan Starrer 'PK' In China: Filmmaker Pablo Ren Baolu

Pablo Ren Baolu is the current Vice General of the entertainment company Mobius Entertainment. A student of theological philosophy, Buolo's love for storytelling led him to the world of cinema where he excelled as a filmmaker and film marketer. He wanted to tell stories that would reach every corner of the world and to realize that dream he became an expert in the marketing and promotional aspect of filmmaking. This led to him becoming a well-versed producer and heading a production and distribution company that specializes in distributing foreign films in China.film marketer

In this interview with Outlook, he talks about Indian cinema, which Bollywood film he wants to recreate and more

Q. Some of the Indian films did exceptionally well in China but failed in India, how do you see this trend?

I believe the "success" you refer to is most likely the result of a Chinese audience giving them a sizable sum of money. As for this kind of movie, I don't believe it makes sense to suggest that what fails in India succeeds in China since sometimes doing a remake is incredibly tough. we must be concerned about the remake. You must determine the best technique to handle titles or content.

Q. How important is the star cast for you to choose the film that is to be released in China?*

All three Khans- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan! They are not only well-known figures and famous names, but they also behave well since you never know when Chinese viewers will be watching and listening to them on TV. It should be a heartfelt bowl that touches someone and relates to their lives. Even, thought of remaking a Bollywood film into the Chinese language, not dubbing remake rights of any Bollywood movie.

Q. If you have to remake any Indian movie, which one would it be, or should be a Chinese movie be remade in India?*

Personally, I would love to do a film like Amir Khan starrer PK because for me it is a very logical aspect and it is real life from the world and it inspired me a lot.

Q. And what are your plans for having an Indo-China collaboration film?*

Oh, we had a significant subject, a co-production project before the pandemic. We collaborated extensively with the Hyderabad-based South India Production Company, but due to the epidemic, we had to cease. I've traveled to India this year because I want to start something new. I'm looking for a new project, the ideal partner, and the ideal business that excels at it in the Indian market and also has a cinema team that knows the audience very well.

Q. And lastly, what you would like to say about your participation in Ficci frames 2023?

It was a huge honour to be invited to be a part of FICCI Frames 2023. I would like to thank the organization for inviting me. I have visited India a couple of times in the past as well. The country has always felt like home to me. Dr. Kotnis has always been my hero and he came from India. He has been the symbol of friendship between India and China.