Women's Day: Kanika Dhillon Says Female Characters Still Stuck In Narrow Spectrum

Writer-producer Kanika Dhillon says the way Indian cinema views female empowerment, female characters end up getting stuck in a narrow spectrum.

The screenwriter-producer, who has penned films such as 'Dunki', 'Haseen Dilruba' and 'Manmarziyaan', notes that female characters in Indian cinema are either righteous, or they exist only to be the male protagonist's source of motivation, when there can be many shades to these characters on screen.