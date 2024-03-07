Women’s Day: Adah Sharma Defines 'Girl Power' - 'Not Putting Another Woman Down'

Adah went on to compare her generation of actresses with her predecessors, saying that it is not just now that women are taken seriously in showbiz.

"Actresses in the past too have had stronger roles," she noted. "Women in the industry in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s were very glamorous and talented too.” The problem, though, was that they did not have an ideal workplace.

The 31-year-old actress jogged her memory and recollected a conversation she had with a yesteryear actress who told her about the hardships her generation faced while shooting.

"They did not have vanity vans like we do nowadays," Adah said, recalling the conversation. "Now we have a van and can use a clean loo in between shoots to change clothes safely."