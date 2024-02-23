The much-awaited live-action adaptation of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ is available to stream on Netflix now. With fans of the Nickelodeon show already familiar with the storyline, the eagerly-awaited second season of the recently released seems to be a long wait.
For Season 1 on Netflix, the original 20-episode series has been converted into an eight-episode drama. The Netflix series showcases the story of Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier) and his journey to master various elements to save the world. So, the question is: will this adaptation of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ see a renewal for a second season? If curiosity is taking over, one could always go back and watch the original series to find out what happens next, but still, the creation of the same in a live-action format remains high. With two more books in the series yet to be explored, there’s clearly much more that needs to be uncovered.
What happens in Season 1?
Though the show has been toned down, it has kept true to the original series. Aang, at a young age, learns that he is the worshipped Avatar, that he bears the responsibility of saving the world, who needs to learn how to bend all four elements – air, fire, water, earth – to be able to save innocents from the Fire Nation’s wrath. After waking up from a century-long coma, Aang is now determined to learn new abilities with the help of his newfound friends - Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) - of the Water Tribe.
So, will there be a Season 2?
Dragging the series for another season seems to be an obvious decision, given how much is still left to explore story-wise. However, Netflix has not yet giving an approval for the renewal of the series. The decision will be based on the reactions of the audiences to the remake. But should it receive a green light to begin production for Season 2, it will then delve into the group’s evolution from being mere adolescents to becoming brave warriors against the backdrop of a catastrophic war.
Based on how Season 1 has gone so far, the second season would align with Book 2 of the original animated series, which primarily set focus on Aang’s endeavours to master his earth-bending skills (with the introduction of the greatest earth-bender, Toph) whilst devising a plan to defeat Fire Lord Ozai. Throughout this adventurous journey, he is accompanied by the rest of the gang and comes across some familiar faces.
However, if the show does get renewed, viewers might witness a time-jump between the two seasons. According to showrunner Albert Kim, there is a challenge when it comes to adapting animated series into live-action. He stated that actors age, unlike their animated counterparts. “All three seasons of the animated series essentially take place in the course of one calendar year,” Kim told EW, adding, “There was no way we could do that. So we had to design this first season, especially, to accommodate the possibility of some time elapsing between the first and the second season.”
So, if the remake proves to be successful, we can expect to see everyone returning to shoot for the next season in no time.