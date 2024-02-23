For Season 1 on Netflix, the original 20-episode series has been converted into an eight-episode drama. The Netflix series showcases the story of Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier) and his journey to master various elements to save the world. So, the question is: will this adaptation of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ see a renewal for a second season? If curiosity is taking over, one could always go back and watch the original series to find out what happens next, but still, the creation of the same in a live-action format remains high. With two more books in the series yet to be explored, there’s clearly much more that needs to be uncovered.