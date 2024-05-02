For the unversed, Jyotika recently made her comeback in Bollywood after two decades with 'Shaitaan'. The film also starred Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. She will be next seen in yet another Hindi film, 'Srikanth' which has Rajkummar Rao as the lead. Revealing the reason behind not doing Hindi films post her debut in Bollywood, Jyotika said, “I think I just got drifted away from here. I got busy in Tamil, and probably some kind of misconception… people thought I didn’t know Hindi or I was a South Indian. Fate of time. It feels great to be back. This is where I was born. Hindi is my mother tongue. So, it feels good to be back.”