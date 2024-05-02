Star couple Suriya and Jyotika have acted together in 7 films- 'Poovellam Kettuppar', 'Uyirile Kalanthathu', 'Kaakha Kaakha', 'Perazhagan', 'Maayavi', 'June R' and 'Sillunnu Oru Kadhal'. Earlier, a report stated that Suriya and Jyotika will reunite for a project after 18 years. In an interview, the actress has opened up about the report of working with her husband again.
There was a report that claimed that they are coming together for Malayalam filmmaker Anjali Menon debut Tamil directorial. In an interview with Pinkvilla, when Jyotika was asked about it, she said ''no'' and added, ''We are not working together now. That’s just rumour. We are waiting for the right script to come. We really hope someone has something really special for both of us. We don’t want to come together for the sake of it. We need the right script.”
We hope a right script come their way and we get to witness the couple sharing the same screen space after so many years.
For the unversed, Jyotika recently made her comeback in Bollywood after two decades with 'Shaitaan'. The film also starred Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. She will be next seen in yet another Hindi film, 'Srikanth' which has Rajkummar Rao as the lead. Revealing the reason behind not doing Hindi films post her debut in Bollywood, Jyotika said, “I think I just got drifted away from here. I got busy in Tamil, and probably some kind of misconception… people thought I didn’t know Hindi or I was a South Indian. Fate of time. It feels great to be back. This is where I was born. Hindi is my mother tongue. So, it feels good to be back.”
'Srikanth' is a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, a visually challenged industrialist, and the founder of Bollant Industries. Jyotika is playing the role of Rajkummar's on-screen teacher in the film. The movie is set to release on May 10.