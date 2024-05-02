Art & Entertainment

Jyotika Addresses Rumours Of Working With Suriya Again: We Need The Right Script

There was a report that claimed that Suriya and Jyotika are coming together for Malayalam filmmaker Anjali Menon debut Tamil directorial.

Advertisement

Instagram
Jyothika and Suriya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Star couple Suriya and Jyotika have acted together in 7 films- 'Poovellam Kettuppar', 'Uyirile Kalanthathu', 'Kaakha Kaakha', 'Perazhagan', 'Maayavi', 'June R' and 'Sillunnu Oru Kadhal'. Earlier, a report stated that Suriya and Jyotika will reunite for a project after 18 years. In an interview, the actress has opened up about the report of working with her husband again.

There was a report that claimed that they are coming together for Malayalam filmmaker Anjali Menon debut Tamil directorial. In an interview with Pinkvilla, when Jyotika was asked about it, she said ''no'' and added, ''We are not working together now. That’s just rumour. We are waiting for the right script to come. We really hope someone has something really special for both of us. We don’t want to come together for the sake of it. We need the right script.”

Advertisement

Suriya and Jyotika
Suriya and Jyotika Photo: Instagram
info_icon

We hope a right script come their way and we get to witness the couple sharing the same screen space after so many years.

For the unversed, Jyotika recently made her comeback in Bollywood after two decades with 'Shaitaan'. The film also starred Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. She will be next seen in yet another Hindi film, 'Srikanth' which has Rajkummar Rao as the lead. Revealing the reason behind not doing Hindi films post her debut in Bollywood, Jyotika said, “I think I just got drifted away from here. I got busy in Tamil, and probably some kind of misconception… people thought I didn’t know Hindi or I was a South Indian. Fate of time. It feels great to be back. This is where I was born. Hindi is my mother tongue. So, it feels good to be back.”

Advertisement

'Srikanth' is a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, a visually challenged industrialist, and the founder of Bollant Industries. Jyotika is playing the role of Rajkummar's on-screen teacher in the film. The movie is set to release on May 10.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. India T20 World Squad Selection LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar To Face The Media