Will Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Welcome Their Second Baby In London? Here's What We Know

Since last year, there have been reports that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. It all started when Anushka was spotted with her baby bump in various occasions. Though the couple is yet to confirm, there have been affirmations from known personalities. Earlier, AB De Villiers confirmed second pregnancy of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, he later called it 'false'. Now, another known personality has affirmed it without taking the couple's names. Industrialist Harsh Goenka in his tweet said that the baby will be born in London. He wrote that the father is a cricketer and mother, a film star. So, it was enough for netizens to get the hint that he was talking about Anushka and Virat.