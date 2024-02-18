Will Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Welcome Their Second Baby In London? Here's What We Know

Since last year, there have been reports that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. It all started when Anushka was spotted with her baby bump in various occasions. Though the couple is yet to confirm, there have been affirmations from known personalities. Earlier, AB De Villiers confirmed second pregnancy of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, he later called it 'false'. Now, another known personality has affirmed it without taking the couple's names. Industrialist Harsh Goenka in his tweet said that the baby will be born in London. He wrote that the father is a cricketer and mother, a film star. So, it was enough for netizens to get the hint that he was talking about Anushka and Virat.
“A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star?” Goenka tweeted along with the hashtags. ‘Made In India’ and ‘To Be Born In London’.
Last year, a report in Hindustan Times claimed that Anushka was expecting her second child with Virat. It quoted a source saying, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage''. They are yet to announce the good news.
In January 2024, South African cricketer, AB De Villiers confirmed Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy during a live session on his YouTube Channel. He said, “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time, and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision.”
Later, he told Dainik Bhaskar, "Family comes first, it's priority as I said on my Youtube channel. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time, sharing false information that was not true at all''.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who got married in 2017, have a daughter Vamika. She was born to the couple on January 11, 2021.