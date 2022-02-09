Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Why Does Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya Rely On Making Connections With The Audiences?

Dibyendu Bhattacharya talks about his rising popularity over the last few years, thanks to slew of roles on OTT platforms in several popular titles such as ‘Undekhi’ and ‘Mirzapur.'

Dibyendu Bhattacharya was recently seen in the web series 'Rocket Boys.'

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 12:36 pm

Dibyendu Bhattacharya has been in the industry for years now, but its only over the last few years, that the actor has found himself getting recognised on the streets, thanks to a slew of roles on the OTT platforms. “It feels nice when people come and ask for selfies,” he says with a smile.

“It’s great to see when people start recognising you on streets, and of course autographs have now given way to selfies now, so that’s how it has become. But I am really overwhelmed by it all,” says Bhattacharya, who has been part of several successful Hindi-language titles on OTT including ‘Undekhi’, ‘Criminal Justice (S1)’, ‘Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (S1)’ and many others.

“It’s all about connections you make with the society, with the kind of work you do. The audience connects with you, through your characters. And these days, there’s a lot of work thanks to the OTT platforms. Those connections, are more frequent, and faster,” he adds.

He is making connections again with his portrayal of a fictional Muslim scientist, Raza Mehedi, in the recently released biopic drama ‘Rocket Boys’.

“At the end of the day even a fictional character is also a human being, right? That’s what I focus on, playing that human being. With ‘Rocket Boys’, its premise is the first thing that struck me, followed by the historical context and the events that took place around that time. To play a fictional character in a biopic was also a challenge in itself, because you want to be a part of that story,” says Bhattacharya, who acknowledges the fact that the primary reason behind his fame is his varied roles.

"I do think that after a successful role, you tend to get the same kind of roles offered, but thankfully and luckily, in my career, I have been offered a variety of roles. In the sense that even if I repeating a role of a gangster, the characters will be completely different, because they are two very different human beings,” he signs off.

