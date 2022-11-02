Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Wedding Bells For Hansika Motwani

Actress Hansika Motwani, who has been a part of several superhit films in Tamil and Telugu, is to wed entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya soon.

Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani Social media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 1:20 pm

Actress Hansika Motwani, who has been a part of several superhit films in Tamil and Telugu, is to wed entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya soon.

Entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya owns the popular garment brand, Avant.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures including one that showed her future husband going down on a knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The pictures also showed the words 'Marry Me' made using flowers in the background during the proposal.

Hansika, who posted a series of five pictures of the proposal, wrote, "Now and Forever".

Several top celebrities have been congratulating Hansika ever since she put out the post.

Actresses Anushka Shetty, Khushbu, DD and Sriya Reddy were among those who congratulated the actress on Instagram.

Related stories

Hansika Motwani's 'Maha' To Hit Screens On July 22

Hansika Motwani: The Regional Film Tag Keeps Diverse Content From Being Churned Out Of Indian Film Industry

Tags

Art & Entertainment Weddings Actor/Actress Tamil And Telegu Celebs Celebrity Wedding Instagram Post Chennai Film Hansika Motwani Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

Instagram Down: Thousands Of Users Locked Out Of Their Accounts After App Stops Working Properly

Instagram Down: Thousands Of Users Locked Out Of Their Accounts After App Stops Working Properly