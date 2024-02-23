Watch: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Teaser Is Out, And It Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had a dreamy wedding in Goa on Wednesday. Now the couple has shared their wedding teaser, which is shot by the ‘Wedding Filmer’, and we must say, it captures the beautiful moments before they tied the knot, and finally exchanged the varmalas to become one. In the teaser, the viewers can also see their phera ceremony, and it is all things love.