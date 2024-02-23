Watch: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Teaser Is Out, And It Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had a dreamy wedding in Goa on Wednesday. Now the couple has shared their wedding teaser, which is shot by the ‘Wedding Filmer’, and we must say, it captures the beautiful moments before they tied the knot, and finally exchanged the varmalas to become one. In the teaser, the viewers can also see their phera ceremony, and it is all things love.
The teaser video gives a glimpse of their wedding and pre-wedding festivities, and it shows Rakul Preet Singh walking down the aisle in her wedding lehenga towards Jackky Bhagnani, who is waiting for her at the mandap. Rakul is seen enjoying her walk to the mandap as she dances her way to him.
One of the highlights of the wedding was Jackky's gift of a beautiful love song called 'Bin Tere' to Rakul. Now the song will feature in the couple's wedding video as well. It is sung by Zahrah Khan, Romy and Tanishk Bagchi, the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and the lyrics are written by Mayur Puri.
The teaser video also shows the fun moments the couple shared during the pre-wedding festivities, from the Anand Karaaj ceremony to the haldi ceremony. It is a delight to see how Rakul and Jackky made for a happy bride and groom.
The video also captures all the fun moments they shared during the pre-wedding festivities. It also shows a glimpse of their Anand Karaaj ceremony, whose glimpses the couple have not shared before. Moreover, we see how Rakul is always smiling ear to ear, and it simply conveys how happy the bride-to-be was.
The video make your heart flutter, and captioning it, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "It’s not you or me , it’s US #bintere #abdonobhagna-ni(sic)." Check out the video here:
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s Goa wedding was attended by several celebs. The two got married in two ceremonies – 'Anand Karaj' and a Sindhi-style wedding to honour their respective family customs. Both their wedding outfits were designed by Tarun Tahiliani, and they were traditional with a modern touch.
PM Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes to producer Vashu Bhagnani and his wife Pooja Bhagnani for their son Jackky’s wedding with Rakul.