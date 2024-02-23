Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding photos from Goa have been grabbing all the attention on social media. Adding to the excitement, the couple dropped a new photo of their matching wedding look, and it is from their Anand Karaj ceremony from Wednesday morning.
In the photos, Rakul Preet Singh is seen decked up in a gorgeous ivory Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. The actress accentuated her look with heavy gold and kundan bridal jewellery. Jackky, on the other hand, complimented her in his golden and cream groom attire. To say the least, both of them looked elegant, and in the photos, the couple is seen holding hands and looking straight into the camera.
Post the Anand Karaj ceremony, the couple got married in a Hindu sunset wedding on the same day. A video of Rakul Preet walking down the aisle to marry Jackky Bhagnani has also emerged on social media. As a wedding gift, Jackky shared a heartfelt song titled ‘Bin Tere’, written, composed, and sung by the actor-producer himself.
Before the wedding, a source had told India Today, "The couple will take the saath pheras after 3.30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa. Rakul Preet and Jackky will have two wedding ceremonies: Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures. The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple's desire for a bright and cheerful start to their marital journey."
Post their two ceremonies on Wednesday, Rakul Preet and Jackky treated fans to their official wedding pictures, and even stepped out and posed together for the paparazzi in their wedding look.