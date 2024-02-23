In the photos, Rakul Preet Singh is seen decked up in a gorgeous ivory Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. The actress accentuated her look with heavy gold and kundan bridal jewellery. Jackky, on the other hand, complimented her in his golden and cream groom attire. To say the least, both of them looked elegant, and in the photos, the couple is seen holding hands and looking straight into the camera.