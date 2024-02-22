"The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery."

He went on to say, "May the couple's hearts, minds and actions be one. Being there by each other's side at all times, holding each other's hands in their quest to realise their dreams and aspirations, assuming responsibilities thoughtfully and affectionately, may the groom and the bride be perfect partners in the voyage of life by accepting each other's imperfections and learning from each other's virtues.