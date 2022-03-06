Watch: Madhuri Dixit Kisses Bharti Singh's Baby Bump On Hunarbaaz Sets

On the show, actor Madhuri Dixit embraced and kissed comedian and 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan' host Bharti Singh's baby belly. Singh and her husband, the show's current host, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, recently announced their pregnancy.

Dixit went on the reality show with actor Sanjay Kapoor to promote their new show 'The Fame Game'. Dixit is seen going towards the stage following a performance in a video shared by Voot on Instagram.

When Madhuri Dixit arrived on stage, she addressed the participants, "Aap teeno ko kisiki nazar na lage (No evil eye should fall on you)". She then collected a few money notes and performed a Hindu ritual to ward off the evil eye. Singh remarked, "Lao beta (Give it to me)." as she handed the money to one of the participants.

Dixit then rushed to Singh saying, "Aapko bhi nazar na lage (No evil eye should fall on you either)" as she bent and hugged and kissed Bharti's baby bump. Singh laughed and looking at Limbachiyaa said, "Awww. How sweet." Parineeti Chopra, who is one of the judges of the show, and Limbachiyaa smiled at Dixit's gesture. Apart from Chopra, actor Mithun Chakraborty and filmmaker Karan Johar are also the judges on the show.

Singh and Limbachiyaa announced her pregnancy in December.

The comedian took to her LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's YouTube page to share the news with her fans and followers, sharing a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale hai. On December 3, 2017, the pair married in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Meanwhile, Dixit just made her Netflix debut with the series 'The Fame Game'. Dixit plays Anamika Anand, a Bollywood celebrity who goes missing, sparking a police probe that gradually reveals the secret layers of her life and stardom.

Filmmaker Sri Rao serves as the showrunner and writer of 'The Fame Game' while Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli are the directors. 'The Fame Game' also stars Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi. Produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment the series premiered on Netflix on February 25.