Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Madhuri Dixit Kisses Bharti Singh's Baby Bump On Hunarbaaz Sets

Madhuri Dixit went on the reality show with actor Sanjay Kapoor to promote their new show 'The Fame Game'. Dixit is seen going towards the stage following a performance in a video shared by Voot on Instagram.

Watch: Madhuri Dixit Kisses Bharti Singh's Baby Bump On Hunarbaaz Sets
Madhuri Dixit hugs and kisses Bharti Singh's baby bump on Hunarbaaz sets Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 5:31 pm

On the show, actor Madhuri Dixit embraced and kissed comedian and 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan' host Bharti Singh's baby belly. Singh and her husband, the show's current host, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, recently announced their pregnancy.

Dixit went on the reality show with actor Sanjay Kapoor to promote their new show 'The Fame Game'. Dixit is seen going towards the stage following a performance in a video shared by Voot on Instagram.

Related stories

Bharti Singh Flaunts Her Baby Bump In These Latest Photographs; View Here

Year-Ender 2021: Bharti Singh To Masaba To Lizelle D’Souza – Fantastic Weight-Loss Transformations

Bharti Singh On Her Pregnancy: Haarsh Limbachiyaa Has Been Pampering And Taking Extra Care Of Me

When Madhuri Dixit arrived on stage, she addressed the participants, "Aap teeno ko kisiki nazar na lage (No evil eye should fall on you)". She then collected a few money notes and performed a Hindu ritual to ward off the evil eye. Singh remarked, "Lao beta (Give it to me)." as she handed the money to one of the participants.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Dixit then rushed to Singh saying, "Aapko bhi nazar na lage (No evil eye should fall on you either)" as she bent and hugged and kissed Bharti's baby bump. Singh laughed and looking at Limbachiyaa said, "Awww. How sweet." Parineeti Chopra, who is one of the judges of the show, and Limbachiyaa smiled at Dixit's gesture. Apart from Chopra, actor Mithun Chakraborty and filmmaker Karan Johar are also the judges on the show.

Singh and Limbachiyaa announced her pregnancy in December. 
The comedian took to her LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's YouTube page to share the news with her fans and followers, sharing a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale hai. On December 3, 2017, the pair married in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Meanwhile, Dixit just made her Netflix debut with the series 'The Fame Game'. Dixit plays Anamika Anand, a Bollywood celebrity who goes missing, sparking a police probe that gradually reveals the secret layers of her life and stardom.

Filmmaker Sri Rao serves as the showrunner and writer of 'The Fame Game' while Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli are the directors. 'The Fame Game' also stars Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi. Produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment the series premiered on Netflix on February 25.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Madhuri Dixit Bharti Singh Harsh Limbachiyaa Comedian Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Bollywood Movies Netflix India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

Celebs Wish Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas On Welcoming A Baby Via Surrogacy

Celebs Wish Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas On Welcoming A Baby Via Surrogacy