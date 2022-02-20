Watch: Hrithik Roshan Dances To 'Senorita' With Farhan Akhtar At His Wedding, Netizens React

Actors Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar married in Khandala on Saturday. A video of superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was one of the wedding guests, has gone viral, in which he can be seen dancing with Akhtar.

On Sunday, a fan account tweeted a video of Farhan and Hrithik dancing to the song 'Senorita' from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.' Sharing the video, the fan wrote, “Imran & Arjun recreating 'ZNMD’s Senorita dance at Farhan Akhtar’s wedding is so..”

Akhtar and Roshan played old friends Imran and Arjun in the film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' which was released in 2011. One fan commented on the video, “So wholesome.” Another one said, “Friendship goals.” While one wrote, “Arjun and Imran always”

In another video shared by a fan account on Saturday, Akhtar was seen dancing with his wife Shibani to the song Dil Chahta Hai. Roshan was also spotted at the wedding dancing to the song and hugging filmmaker Farah Khan, who was also in attendance.

The wedding took place at Farhan's dad Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi's Khandala home Sukoon on Saturday. Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Ritesh Sidwani were among the celebs that attended. The wedding also included Shibani's sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar, as well as her best friend Rhea Chakraborty.

The news about the couple's wedding was confirmed by Javed Akhtar. In an interview with Bombay Times, Javed said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar had their mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. The celebration took place at Farhan's Mumbai residence, and among the guests were Shabana Azmi, Anusha, Rhea, and Amrita Arora.