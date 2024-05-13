Art & Entertainment

Watch: Chiranjeevi Sends Best Wishes To Brother Pawan Kalyan As He Casts His Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Telugu star Chiranjeevi cast his vote in Hyderabad, on Monday, as part of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

X
Chiranjeevi And Pawan Kalyan Photo: X
info_icon

On the morning of May 13, Monday, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi was spotted making his way to a voting booth in Hyderabad to cast his vote as part of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The actor was joined by his wife, Surekha Konidala. 

In a video, which was shared by news agency ANI, Chiranjeevi was clicked walking amidst a group of media and into a polling booth. After he cast his vote, the actor talked to the press and even urged everyone to step out and vote. He even addressed youngsters and motivated them to cast their votes. “So I would like to say, every time I have been saying, this time also (I say), new emerging waters are coming up. I do request them (young voters) to make use of your power of vote. Voting is our right,” he said. 

Meanwhile, as soon as he moved towards his car, a journalist questioned Chiranjeevi about his brother, actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan, who is contesting from the Pithapuram Assembly in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Reacting to it, Chiranjeevi quipped, “My best wishes to him.”

Not just Chiranjeevi, other actors like Allu Arjun and Jr NTR were also clicked casting their votes. The ‘RRR’ actor showed off his inked finger and said, “Everybody has to use the right of their vote. I think it is a good message which we need to pass on to the coming generations.”

