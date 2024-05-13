Watch: Chiranjeevi Sends Best Wishes To Brother Pawan Kalyan As He Casts His Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In a video, which was shared by news agency ANI, Chiranjeevi was clicked walking amidst a group of media and into a polling booth. After he cast his vote, the actor talked to the press and even urged everyone to step out and vote. He even addressed youngsters and motivated them to cast their votes. “So I would like to say, every time I have been saying, this time also (I say), new emerging waters are coming up. I do request them (young voters) to make use of your power of vote. Voting is our right,” he said.