Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Daughter Raha Spread Holi Cheer With Neighbours

Celebrity couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, have been revelling in the joys of parenthood since the arrival of their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. Last Christmas, the couple joyfully revealed her adorable face to the public, and the little one has captured the hearts of all. Now, a delightful video has emerged on the occasion of Holi, depicting the family of three participating in the festivities with their neighbours.
On March 25, an endearing video emerged, featuring the three along with their neighbours, gathered outside their apartment building in Mumbai. In this heart-warming moment, a neighbour playfully smeared gulaal on the actor’s face, prompting him to joyfully return the gesture while extending warm Holi wishes to her.
Advertisement
The same neighbour, then, approached the mother and daughter with gulaal. The actress, exuding casual yet radiant charm, gracefully let her put colour on her face. But, it’s Raha’s reaction that garnered attention. She seemed to lean back slightly, observing the playful exchange with curiosity. The ‘Highway’ actress then cast a gentle smile towards her daughter.
Additional footage captured by the paparazzi revealed the ‘Animal’ actor engaging in lively conversations with his fellow residents. He also graciously posed for pictures with some of them, as well as, smiled and waved at the paparazzi standing outside his apartment complex.
Meanwhile, work wise, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also making waves in the entertainment industry. The actress is gearing up for the release of her action-packed movie ‘Jigra,’ which is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27. Meanwhile, Kapoor is poised to embark on an exciting journey as he prepares to shoot for the epic ‘Ramayana’ under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. Additionally, the power couple is set to enthral audiences with their on-screen chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s eagerly awaited film, ‘Love & War,’ which has garnered significant buzz.