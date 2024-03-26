Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Daughter Raha Spread Holi Cheer With Neighbours

Meanwhile, work wise, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also making waves in the entertainment industry. The actress is gearing up for the release of her action-packed movie ‘Jigra,’ which is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27. Meanwhile, Kapoor is poised to embark on an exciting journey as he prepares to shoot for the epic ‘Ramayana’ under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. Additionally, the power couple is set to enthral audiences with their on-screen chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s eagerly awaited film, ‘Love & War,’ which has garnered significant buzz.