Vivek Agnihotri Says ‘Nobody Relates’ With Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’, Calls It A ‘Bulls**T Programme’

Film director Vivek Agnihotri, a couple of days back, mocked Karan Johar for his recent fantasy epic ‘Brahmastra’, which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. And now Vivek is back to targeting Karan yet again, this time for his another title, ‘Koffee with Karan’.

When in a recent interview, Vivek was asked if he’d like to be invited on the chat show, the filmmaker ended up saying a few not-so-good things to say about the show. Vivek asserted that he’s a spiritual person, and that his life doesn’t revolve around sex and gossip.

“I wouldn’t go because I have nothing to contribute. I mean, I cannot talk, I’m more than middle-aged now. I have two kids. So I’m not… Sex is not the primary concern of my life. And I’ll feel odd sitting over there because it’s so artificial… I am very spiritual, I am not a very sex-centred person, though I enjoy it with my wife. But I am not a… It’s not that my life revolves around only sex and who’s ditching who… and who’s sleeping around with who,” Vivek told Brut India.

It would not be wrong to say that Karan has admitted time and again that the show is more of a guilty pleasure. Albeit, Vivek was in no mood to spare the show.

He added, “I think it is a bulls**t programme also, because… what is it doing? Nobody relates with it, you’re doing it only for your inner circle, for your friends and just to make each other happy, and some channels are paying for it. And people can see that this is a problem, you know. So if people get upset with all these news anchors who are screaming unnecessarily, then I think the both of them are exchanging notes. There is no difference between them.”

Vivek had previously targeted ‘Brahmastra’, and said that director Ayan Mukerji is out of his depth. He is currently basking in the glory of his last film, ‘The Kashmir Files’, and is now working on the third instalment of his anthology trilogy, ‘The Delhi Files’.