Vivek Agnihotri Refutes Rumours Of Working With Kangana Ranaut

As filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ continues to reap gold at the box-office, there are rumours of the filmmaker signing actress Kangana Ranaut. The rumours suggest that Ranaut has been roped in for his next venture and the two had already had a couple of meetings as well. However, the filmmaker has clarified that these rumours are not true and that he and Ranaut have not collaborated on an upcoming project as of now.

In a news report on Bollywood Hungama, Agnihotri was talking about working with stars and said, “My films don’t need stars. They need actors. When I started my journey 12 years ago I decided I will make my kind of films and I will never make a star-driven film. I firmly believe cinema is the writer and director’s medium,” he said.

The news of Ranaut and Agnihotri working together was based on the insight of a source, quoted by Bollywood Hungama earlier. “Vivek Rajan Agnihotri has been working on multiple ideas and he has discussed one of those with Kangana Ranaut. The actress too has shown keen interest in collaborating with Vivek. Both of them bond well together and have similar ideologies. Collaboration was always around the corner. The talks are in very early stages and once they materialize, an official announcement will take place. So far, it has been just a couple of meetings between the two," the source was quoted as saying.

As per reports, once Agnihotri is done with the post-release promotions of ‘The Kashmir Files’, he will be releasing his next film, ‘The Delhi Files’, which is already complete.

Meanwhile, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has literally brought the audience back to the theatres. Based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, which is termed as ‘genocide’ in the film, the storyline showcases the gruesome details of the trauma faced by them. It stars actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi.