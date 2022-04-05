Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vishnu Vishal's Upcoming Movie Titled 'Matti Kushti'

Actor Ravi Teja and Vishnu Vishal will be producing the latter's new movie which has been titled 'Matti Kushti' under RT Teamworks and Vishnu Vishal Studioz banners.

Vishnu Vishal's Upcoming Movie Titled 'Matti Kushti'
Ravi Teja and Vishnu Vishal Instagram/ @thevishnuvishal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 11:05 pm

Actor Vishnu Vishal’s last film ‘FIR’ which won appreciation of the critics and was a commercial success was presented by actor Ravi Teja. However, in their next film together, both Ravi Teja and Vishnu Vishal will be producing the latter’s upcoming film. It will be directed by Chella Ayyavu under RT Teamworks and Vishnu Vishal Studioz banners. 

Related stories

Ravi Teja Drops Pre- Look Of Tiger Nageswara Rao Pre-Look

Ravi Teja’s ‘Ramarao On Duty’ To Release On June 17

Ravi Teja: I Don't Believe In Luck, I Believe In Hard Work


The movie is titled ‘Matti Kushti’ and crowded playground webis seen in the poster. As understood from the title, the movie is based around the sport of wrestling and will be a sport family drama. A small glimpse released by the makers show two sides, one of the wedding and other of a wrestling match. 


Vishnu Vishal has been doing different genre movies. He will be seen in a powerful new role in this movie which being made on a huge budget. The female lead opposite the actor will be played by Aishwarya Lekshmi. The music will be by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by M Nathan and editing by Prasanna GK.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vishnu Vishal Ravi Teja Upcoming Movies Upcoming Telugu Movie Art And Entertainment Entertainment Tamil Cinema Collaboration Vishnu Vishal Ravi Teja India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC