Vishnu Vishal's Upcoming Movie Titled 'Matti Kushti'

Actor Vishnu Vishal’s last film ‘FIR’ which won appreciation of the critics and was a commercial success was presented by actor Ravi Teja. However, in their next film together, both Ravi Teja and Vishnu Vishal will be producing the latter’s upcoming film. It will be directed by Chella Ayyavu under RT Teamworks and Vishnu Vishal Studioz banners.



The movie is titled ‘Matti Kushti’ and crowded playground webis seen in the poster. As understood from the title, the movie is based around the sport of wrestling and will be a sport family drama. A small glimpse released by the makers show two sides, one of the wedding and other of a wrestling match.



Vishnu Vishal has been doing different genre movies. He will be seen in a powerful new role in this movie which being made on a huge budget. The female lead opposite the actor will be played by Aishwarya Lekshmi. The music will be by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by M Nathan and editing by Prasanna GK.