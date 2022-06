Malayalam actor Vishak Nair and his fiancée Jayapria Nair tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Bangalore on Thursday, June 9.

According to The Times of India, the couple's close family and friends were present for the wedding. On social media, the actor also shared photos and a video of the wedding ceremony with his fans.

The actor went public with their relationship in October 2021.

The couple got engaged last November and tied the knot in June 2022.