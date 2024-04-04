Art & Entertainment

Vineeth Sreenivasan Reveals He Had Approached 'Leo' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj To Play THIS Role In 'Hridayam'

Vineeth Sreenivasan revealed that he had considered Lokesh Kanagaraj to play a role in 'Hridayam.' However, Kanagaraj had turned the offer down.

IMDb
Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj Photo: IMDb
Popular Malayalam artist Vineeth Sreenivasan dons many hats. He is a singer, actor, writer, producer, and even a director. In a recent interview, he shared a trivia about his directorial venture ‘Hridayam.’ The director revealed that he had considered ‘Leo’ director Lokesh Kanagaraj to play a pivotal role in his film.

In a conversation with Kaumudy, Vineeth Sreenivasan revealed that he had considered roping in Lokesh Kanagaraj to play a role in ‘Hridayam.’ However, the Tamil director turned the offer down because he was busy working on his film and had to take a look at its promotions. The role was, then, essayed by Kalesh Ramanand. He played the role of Selva which was loved by the fans.

Sreenivasan revealed, “I wanted that character to be played by a person who looks like Lokesh.” However, Kanagaraj had prior commitments and he turned the offer down. The director revealed that producer Visakh, then, suggested Ramanand play the role of Selva and embody his innocent and charming nature. Ramanand said yes and that is how the film took shape.

On the work front, Sreenivasan is gearing up for the release of his next directorial project, ‘Varshangalkku Shesham.’ The movie has been produced by Visakh Subramaniam. It revolves around two young men who hail from Kerala. These men find themselves in the cinematic world of Kodambakkam, Madras, as they pursue their dreams. This period drama boasts an ensemble cast of Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair, and Shaan Rahman. It is slated to release in cinemas on April 11.

