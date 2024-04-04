In a conversation with Kaumudy, Vineeth Sreenivasan revealed that he had considered roping in Lokesh Kanagaraj to play a role in ‘Hridayam.’ However, the Tamil director turned the offer down because he was busy working on his film and had to take a look at its promotions. The role was, then, essayed by Kalesh Ramanand. He played the role of Selva which was loved by the fans.