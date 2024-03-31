Vikrant Massey Gets A Tattoo Of His Son's Name And Birth Date On His Arm - Check Pic Inside

Vikrant Massey is celebrating achievements in his professional and personal life as well. His film, ‘12th Fail,’ has garnered critical and commercial acclaim, and has become one of the best movies of last year. Additionally, the actor and his wife Sheetal Thakur joyfully welcomed a baby boy on February 7 of this year, whom they have named Vardaan. Overjoyed by fatherhood, he has now commemorated his son’s name by getting it tattooed on his arm.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on late night on March 30, Massey shared a close-up look of the tattoo which has his son’s name and his date of birth inked. “Vardaan 7-2-2024” reads the tattoo. In addition to sharing the photo, he wrote, “Addition or addiction? I love them both.”
A few days ago at an event, Vikrant Massey shared his thoughts on embracing parenthood. “I really cannot put it into words. Because it is much more than what I always thought it would be.”
On February 7, the actor and his wife took to social media and made a joint statement to announce the birth of their child announcing the birth of their child. The note read, “07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son.” Later, on February 23, the couple unveiled their new-born’s name through a heart-warming family picture, offering a glimpse of the baby, and wrote, “Nothing short of a blessing...We named him Vardaan!!!”
Vikrant and Sheetal tied the knot in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh four days later.
On the professional front, Vikrant Massey, after delivering a hit like ‘12th Fail,’ is gearing up for ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.’ Additionally, he will also be seen in ‘The Sabarmati Report.’