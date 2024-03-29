'The Sabarmati Report' Teaser Review: Vikrant Massey Plays A Hindi Journalist Investigating The Truth Behind The Godhra Incident

Vikrant Massey steps into the role of a Hindi journalist, Samar Kumar, who is dealing with the challenge of promoting the Hindi language in India, ensuring that Hindi perspectives get the recognition they deserve. On the other hand, he teams up with another reporter, Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor, Ridhi Dogra, to look into the unfortunate Godhra incident, believing it to be an attack done intentionally rather than it being a mere accident. As they set on a quest to gather evidence to prove their beliefs, they face various hurdles, including opposition and backlash from their superiors. So, will they be able to put the truth out in front of the world – that’s what ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is all about.