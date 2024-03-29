'The Sabarmati Report' Teaser Review: Vikrant Massey Plays A Hindi Journalist Investigating The Truth Behind The Godhra Incident

Vikrant Massey seems to be on a roll. After his outstanding performance in the highly-praised ‘12th Fail,’ he’s now back to leave the jaws of the audiences dropped with another movie called ‘The Sabarmati Report,’ which is also inspired by true events.
Recently, he took to his social media account to give viewers a sneak peek of the upcoming movie. The film will shed light on the tragic burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat, on the morning of February 22, 2002, which resulted in the death of several people. The makers of the film have dropped its teaser, which aims to uncover the harsh realities behind what really happened 22 years ago.
Vikrant Massey steps into the role of a Hindi journalist, Samar Kumar, who is dealing with the challenge of promoting the Hindi language in India, ensuring that Hindi perspectives get the recognition they deserve. On the other hand, he teams up with another reporter, Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor, Ridhi Dogra, to look into the unfortunate Godhra incident, believing it to be an attack done intentionally rather than it being a mere accident. As they set on a quest to gather evidence to prove their beliefs, they face various hurdles, including opposition and backlash from their superiors. So, will they be able to put the truth out in front of the world – that’s what ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is all about.
Sharing the teaser on social media, the actor captioned it, “An event that shook the nation. Turned into an incident that changed Indian history forever.” Take a look at the spine-chilling teaser here:
It’s not often that we see such hard-hitting films aiming to uncover the realities behind tragic incidents. That’s why the script appears to have been delicately crafted. Just from this one-minute teaser, it’s evident that the dialogues will not beat around the bush; they will directly address things as they are. What’s commendable is that the film is shedding a lot of importance on presenting real stories authentically, without much of an exaggeration. The storytelling is compelling and gripping, promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the movie. Additionally, Vikrant Massey’s acting skills seem to be shining again, which will attract more audiences.
Directed by Ranjan Chandel, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ will grace the silver screens on May 3, 2024 and promises to keep you engrossed, and leave you with some hard-hitting thoughts by the end of it.