Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur Tie The Knot

Actor Vikrant Massey tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, actress Sheetal Thakur, on Friday (February 18). Their wedding photos were posted on the internet. The bride could be seen wearing a red lehenga while Massey wore a white sherwani with a pink safa (turban). They were photographed sitting at the mandap in one photograph.

Fan clubs had previously shared a video from the couple’s haldi ceremony. They danced to ‘Desi Girl’ while wearing turmeric paste on their faces. They hugged each other afterward.

In 2019, Massey and Thakur, who appeared together in ALTBalaji's web series ‘Broken but Beautiful's’ first season, got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their wedding was postponed.

Massey said in an interview with The Times of India last year that if it hadn't been for the pandemic, he would have married Thakur by now. When asked if his parents were keen on getting him married, he replied that they were too preoccupied with their own lives. The actor joked and said, “Woh kehte hai ki beta shaadi pe kab aana hai buss bata dena (They tell me to just let them know when to come for the wedding).”

‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, and ‘Dharam Veer’ were among Massey's first television appearances. He made his Bollywood debut in the film ‘Lootera’ as a supporting actor and has since appeared in films like ‘Chhapaak’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’, and ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’. He's also appeared in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Made In Heaven’, and ‘Criminal Justice’, among other web series.

Massey is currently preparing for the release of ‘Love Hostel’, a Zee5 original that explores the topic of honour killings. Filmmaker Shanker Raman directed the film, which also stars actors Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. The premiere date has been set for February 25. ‘Blackout’, ‘Mumbaikar’, and ‘Gaslight’ are among Massey's other upcoming projects.