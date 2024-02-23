Tamil actor Vijay Kumar who shot to fame with his debut project, ‘Uriyadi’, is ready with his next film. The first look of his upcoming movie has been revealed and fans are excited to see him grace the screen once again. Titled ‘Election’, his next film is being directed by the critically acclaimed Thamizh.
The first look poster of ‘Election’ was unveiled by Vijay Sethupathi on X (formerly known as Twitter). Sethupathi shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Excited to unveil the first look of @Vijay_B_Kumar's next titled #ELECTION! Sending best wishes to the entire team. #ELECTIONFirstLook #RGF02 @preethiasrani_ #Thamizh #GovindVasantha #MahendiranJayaraju @ECspremkumar @reel_good_films @proyuvraaj.”
The poster of ‘Election’ shows Vijay Kumar in a white shirt and dhoti. He is seen walking down the route and people are looking at him with folded hands as a sign of reverence. Take a look at the poster here.
The first look poster has fetched over 4K likes and 74K views. Kumar replied to Sethupathi and wrote, “Thank you very much dear @VijaySethuOffl for launching our first look.” The film is set to revolve around the local body elections. Set in Vellore, the film has been produced by Adithya under Reel Good Films. Multiple reports mention that the shooting of ‘Election’ has been wrapped up. It is reported that the film is in post-production at the moment.
‘Election’ stars Preethi Asrani from ‘Ayothi’ as the female lead alongside Kumar. The film boasts an ensemble cast of Richa Joshi, Dileepan, Navageethan, George Mariam, and Natchiyal Suganthi. The dialogues have been written by Azhagiya Periyavan. The cinematography will be helmed by Mahendran Jayaraju. The music and the editing will be taken care of by Govind Vasantha and C S Premkumar respectively. Directed by Thamizh who is best known for his movie, ‘Seththumaan’, the release date of ‘Election’ has not been unveiled yet.