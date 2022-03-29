Actor Vijay Deverakona made an lasting mark in the industry with ‘Arjun Reddy’ and is gearing up for his next release ‘Liger’. Deverakonda will be seen as a kickboxer with stuttering issue in the Puri Jagannadh directorial, according to Pinkvilla.



The actor had to amp up his fitness to play the athlete role and trained with some of the best ranked professionals to learn the tricks.



For those unaware, boxing legend Mike Tyson will make his debut in the Indian cinema with ‘Liger’. He will do a cameo in the film. The cast recently opened up about the film and their roles, Deverakonda said, "I enjoyed filming Liger. Karan Johar can thank me post the release because we are going to give him a blockbuster."



On being asked about working with Tyson, the lead actor said, "Working with him was an experience. I got beaten by him, which shook my head but it gave me confidence. It was fun. A lot of experiences I cannot share but it's a memory for life.”



‘Liger’ will also see Ananya Pandey as the female lead along with Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in supporting roles. The film marks Deverakonda’s first ever Pan India project.



As already published, the trio of Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will collaborate yet again for another film titled ‘Jana Gana Mana’.