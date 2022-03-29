Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Speaks Up On Getting Beaten By Mike Tyson

Vijay Deverakonda's next 'Liger' will see a cameo appearance from the boxing legend Mike Tyson. On being asked about working with Tyson, the actor said, 'Got beaten by him, it's a memory for life'.

Vijay Deverakonda Speaks Up On Getting Beaten By Mike Tyson
Vijay Deverakonda And Mike Tyson For 'Liger' Instagram/ @thedeverakonda

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 9:09 pm

Actor Vijay Deverakona made an lasting mark in the industry with ‘Arjun Reddy’ and is gearing up for his next release ‘Liger’. Deverakonda will be seen as a kickboxer with stuttering issue in the Puri Jagannadh directorial, according to Pinkvilla. 


The actor had to amp up his fitness to play the athlete role and trained with some of the best ranked professionals to learn the tricks. 


For those unaware, boxing legend Mike Tyson will make his debut in the Indian cinema with ‘Liger’. He will do a cameo in the film. The cast recently opened up about the film and their roles, Deverakonda said, "I enjoyed filming Liger. Karan Johar can thank me post the release because we are going to give him a blockbuster."

Related stories

Vijay Devarkonda, Puri Jagannadh To Collaborate Again For A High Budget Project

Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday Start Shooting For The Last Leg Of ‘Liger’

'Liger' First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda To Be Seen As MMA Fighter In The Upcoming Action-Thriller


On being asked about working with Tyson, the lead actor said, "Working with him was an experience. I got beaten by him, which shook my head but it gave me confidence. It was fun. A lot of experiences I cannot share but it's a memory for life.”


‘Liger’ will also see Ananya Pandey as the female lead along with Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in supporting roles. The film marks Deverakonda’s first ever Pan India project. 


As already published, the trio of Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will collaborate yet again for another film titled ‘Jana Gana Mana’. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Upcoming Movies Pan India Film Liger Vijay Devarakonda Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday Puri Jagannadh Mike Tyson Vijay Devarkonda Ananya Panday Mike Tyson South India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Salman Khan: Why Are Bollywood Films Not Doing Well In The South?

Salman Khan: Why Are Bollywood Films Not Doing Well In The South?

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm